Are you new to the magical world of Dungeons and Dragons? Did you watch The Legend of Vox Machina and find yourself seeking out the original campaign on YouTube? Are you a veteran player looking for tips and tricks? Are you just looking for something fun to listen to at work or on a long drive?

Well, veteran, newbie, or simply interested, here’s some excellent news! There’s no shortage of fantastic podcasts out there to fuel your Dungeons and Dragons fire, whether you want to be entertained with a fantastical quest or learn a little more about world-building, character creation, and number crunching of the game. Here are seven D&D podcasts to help you continue your exciting adventure!

Dimension 20

In this house, we love and respect the team that runs Dimension 20, a Dungeons and Dragons actual-play show available on YouTube as well as in podcast form. Created by the wickedly funny and talented Brennan Lee Mulligan of CollegeHumor fame, Dimension 20 is actually composed of a number of campaigns, each uniquely entertaining in their own right. Are you a fan of 80s high school shenanigans? Fantasy High might be the campaign for you. Or maybe you like something a little darker; Escape from the Bloodkeep has you covered. There’s even the sweet and sour A Crown of Candy to get lost in. Mulligan is usually running the show as the Game Master, and with a party of witty and talented people beside him, the campaigns are as hilarious, smart, and interesting as they are.

Adventuring Academy

Because Dimension 20’s praises have not been sung enough yet, the next entry on this list is Adventuring Academy, a podcast hosted by Brennan Lee Mulligan. This podcast is a deep dive into the world of tabletop gaming and discusses a variety of topics, from character creation to creating your own campaign to having an inclusive setup for your players. Each episode features a guest - usually other tabletop role playing game enthusiasts, such as Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer and Marisha Ray or Dimension 20’s cast — that helps explain and discuss that episode’s topic. It’s a fun and informative podcast that is great for new and old players alike, and it’s so enjoyable to be able to hear the love these people have for the game.

Dungeons and Daddies

No, it’s not what it sounds like. This Dungeons and Dragons actual-play podcast is about four regular dads who get sucked into a fantasy world of magic and monsters and embark on a quest to rescue their lost kids. Put on by a team with amazing credentials in writing and acting of all sorts, and run by Game Master Anthony Burch (Borderlands 2, League of Legends), Dungeons and Daddies is an often hilarious, often heartfelt, and always entertaining podcast that manages to both be an insightful look at life and parenting, while also being silly, with characters who are both playing into the dad stereotypes and have an impressive depth. If you’re looking for a well-written, funny, and almost addicting campaign to listen to as you go through your daily tasks, this is the one.

The Unexpectables

Who doesn’t love the tales of a band of fascinating and troublesome ne’er-do-wells? The Unexpectables follows the titular adventuring party, comprised of four heroes each a bit rough around the edges, as they do a number of great deeds…and more than a few not-so-great ones. The talented Nadine Arnott serves as Game Master for the campaign, and the players - Chris Zito, Gaijin Goombah, Connor McKinley, and Curtis Arnott - are equally impressive, creating a campaign that is so enjoyable to listen to because you can clearly tell they love their game and characters, and they all feed well off of each other. The energy of the podcast is incredible; if you need a pick me up, make a date with this merry band of adventurers.

Fables of Refuge

Fables of Refuge is a pretty unique actual play. When it began, dapper Game Master Jarrett Sullivan had actually never run a campaign for the fifth edition of Dungeons and Dragons. For the first few episodes, there was a lot of learning involved for him and his players, which was incorporated into the episodes. As they became more comfortable in their roles, the episodes began to focus strictly on the story. The group plays incredibly well together, and the lore of the world of Refuge is vast and fascinating. This actual play is highly recommended for people new to Dungeons and Dragons because of the beautiful way it evolves and incorporates learning the game. However, it’s great for long-time players, too; there are plenty of great things to learn from the players and the Game Master that might be new to you.

Crit Academy

Anything you ever wanted to know about Dungeons and Dragons can probably be found in the Crit Academy podcast. Hosted by Justin Handlin, rules expert Ian Wood, and improv lover Brandon Gray, this podcast aims to inspire and educate players new and old about the ins and outs of tabletop gaming, from world-building to role playing and everything in between. In addition, Crit Academy also writes and publishes a lot of fifth edition Dungeons and Dragons resources of all kinds for players to use. The hosts of this show have tons of experience with tabletop role playing games and have an amazing passion for them. If you’re looking for a podcast where people geek out like you do, this might be the one for you.

Dragon Talk

Couldn’t find your answer in Crit Academy? Well, you’ll most likely find it in Dragon Talk, the official Dungeons and Dragons podcast put on by Wizards of the Coast. This podcast features guests from all areas of tabletop gaming, from writers to designers to Game Masters and players, and allows them to share their expertise on Dungeons and Dragons, as well as other games, such as Vampire: the Masquerade. In addition to providing tricks and tips for players of all experience levels, Dragon Talk also provides the latest and greatest updates from the world of Dungeons and Dragons to keep you on your toes and ready for your adventures.

