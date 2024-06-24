The Big Picture Dungeons & Dragons is collaborating with Stranger Things for tie-in adventures to celebrate both the game's 50th year and the show's final season.

D&D's VP of Franchise, Jess Lanzillo, teased tie-in adventures from the show and highlighted the importance of popular media in introducing new players.

Other media like The Big Bang Theory and Critical Role have also featured Dungeons & Dragons, contributing to the game's recent rise in popularity.

It's no secret that Stranger Things paid homage and referenced Dungeons & Dragons in its show, and Wizards of the Coast is aware of this. So much so that the popular roleplaying game has plans to put in more tie-ins from the Netflix show in its games. As Dungeons & Dragons is about to enter its 50th year, the game has announced collaboration plans with Stranger Things, especially as the show is about to enter its fifth and final installment.

In an interview with Adweek, D&D's Vice President of Franchise and Product, Jess Lanzillo, said that she's aware that people are getting into the game thanks to popular media, such as Critical Role and Stranger Things and that it introduced the game to a brand-new generation. Due to this, she understands how important the relationship between the game and Netflix is. So, as the game is about to reach its 5th decade, Lanzillo teased that the game will have some tie-in adventures from the show and that they know some things about the series' final installment, but didn't reveal more than that.

"We purposely make sure that we don’t know too much. Well, we do know some things—and I’m not going to tell you. We have a series of Stranger Things adventures and tie-ins that we’re going to be doing, so we know what we need to know for all of that. That’s how we like to work with people: Make your own thing and let us know how we can create cool play experiences for folks around it."

Stranger Things first came out on Netflix back in 2016 and so far has released 4 seasons, spanning 34 episodes. Due to the show being set in the 1980s, it aligned to Dungeon & Dragons' release as the game's first came out in 1974. The show made many references to the popular board game, naming villains after the game's characters, as well as playing it in the show. Thanks to the game's tie-in to the show, Wizards of the Coast released a special starter set based on the Netflix series in 2019.

Dungeons & Dragons in Other Media

Stranger Things isn't the only show that showcased Dungeons & Dragons. The Big Bang Theory also had moments in the show, as well as full episodes, where Sheldon and his friends are seen playing the game. Not to mention, Dungeons & Dragons has released numerous films and a TV show based on the IP, with the most recent being Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Amongs Thieves, starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.

Not to mention, content creators and influencers have also played a role in Dungeon & Dragons' recent rise in popularity, with Critical Role being the most notable. Not only are their live streams watched by millions of viewers, but they were able to successfully crowdfund their Prime Video show, The Legends of Vox Machina. Meanwhile, the group's second campaign, The Mighty Nein, has recently entered production.

Stranger Things season 5 is scheduled to come out in 2025. Until then, you can rewatch seasons 1 to 4 on Netflix.