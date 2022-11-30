Brazil's biggest fan convention kicks off in Saō Paulo today and Collider is on the ground at CCXP to get the latest scoop on all of the movies and shows on display at the event. Since CCXP is one of the biggest pop culture festivals in the world, the major studios have all brought their A-game to the con floor. Collider's own Editor-i-Chief Steve Weintraub is in Saō Paulo touring the event and was able to snap some pictures of the epic displays, activations, and more. While Paramount was primarily wrapped up in Star Trek for US cons SDCC and NYCC, they're going all in at CCXP with a pair of upcoming feature films.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

First up is Paramount is showcasing one of the studio's most anticipated films of 2023: Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The movie is set to bring to life the beloved TTRPG which is currently experiencing a renaissance thanks to shows like Stranger Things and popular actual-play series like Critical Role and Dimension 20. On the con floor at CCXP, Paramount has constructed an entire tavern dedicated to Honor Among Thieves. Though things are just getting started it looks like fans will be able to partake in a walk-through experience featuring a gelatinous cube photo booth and more, similar to the medieval tavern the studio brought to SDCC.

The movie will follow an adventuring party full of, you guessed it, thieves who, after stealing the wrong thing for the wrong person, must correct their mistake in order to save the world. Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and Justice Smith. You can roll initiative when Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on March 31, 2023. For now, check out our images from the con floor down below!

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Also on display on the CCXP con floor is the long-awaited Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount has also gone the walk-through-experience route with its Teen Wolf display where you can have a complete full-moon encounter with various photo booth options.

While we won't be seeing Dylan O'Brien's Stiles Stilinski, Tyler Hocehlin and Tyler Posey both return as Derek Hale and Scott McCall — they're also set to serve as producers on the film. Holland Roden returns as Lydia Martin alongside the show's impressive ensemble. Earlier this year fans were surprised to learn that Crystal Reed would also be a major player in the upcoming movie. Reed returns as Allison Argent, which shocked audiences as the character's death was one of the most heartbreaking moments of the series.

Teen Wolf: The Movie will hit Paramount+ on January 26, 2023, but in the meantime, you can check out our images from the Teen Wolf display at CCXP.

