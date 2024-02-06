The Big Picture Comedian Brian Posehn's D&D podcast Nerd Poker returns to in-person episodes after four years, titled "The Mountain Campaign."

The new campaign features a recurring cast of adventurers and celebrity guest stars like Matthew Mercer and Joe Manganiello.

Posehn is excited to record new episodes with his hilarious pals and can't wait for fans to hear what Dungeon Master Dan has in store.

Comedian and television writer Brian Posehn has contributed to some of the small screen's most popular and beloved programs in recent memory, including Mr. Show, The Big Bang Theory, The Sarah Silverman Program, and, more recently, the direct-to-video Metalocalypse movie Army of the Doomstar. Fans of the tabletop board game Dungeons & Dragons, however, may be familiar with him from his podcast Nerd Poker in which he and his fellow veteran comics enjoy weekly fantasy adventures with a comedic twist. The show is now set for a new journey, titled "The Mountain Campaign," and Collider can exclusively announce the premiere with Episode 1 now available online — and the season is slated to feature some epic guest stars.

Started in 2012 on the Earwolf Network, Nerd Poker is an actual play D&D podcast in which Posehn and his friends enjoy weekly late-night gatherings in a dining room in Encino to journey through the fantastical worlds forged by Dungeon Master and comedian Dan Telfer. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, however, their adventures have been limited to remote sessions for everyone's safety. "The Mountain Campaign" finally reverts everything to normal, as fellow comics Chris Tallman, Ken Daly, Blaine Capatch, and Sarah Guzzardo gather in Posehn's living room to brave danger once again as warriors of pen and paper. Episode 1 sees additional heroes join the party as they're confronted with two mountains, a dragon, a nest, and the challenging prospect of ridding the valley of the winged menace.

Along with the recurring cast of adventurers, "The Mountain Campaign" will feature no shortage of celebrity guest stars popping in for an episode here and there. That includes fellow D&D fanatics like voice-acting icon and Critical Role Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer and previous guest and True Blood star Joe Manganiello. Other confirmed guests for the new campaign include Patton Oswalt, Gerry Duggan, Jackie Kashian, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Marisha Ray with more announcements to come.

'Nerd Poker' Returns to Its Roots With 'The Mountain Campaign'

Close

Despite the stacked list of guests, the prospect of returning to in-person episodes for the first time in nearly four years for a proper game night is what has Posehn especially thrilled for "The Mountain Campaign." He shared an official statement with Collider about the new weekly adventure, saying, "I’m excited to finally record new episodes in my home again with all my hilarious pals, that’s what Nerd Poker is all about. I can’t wait for everyone to hear what Dan has cooked up with The Mountain Campaign."

Listen to the first episode of Nerd Poker's "The Mountain Campaign" now on Spotify which you can play below, Apple Podcasts, and more. New episodes will follow every Monday. Visit the official website for more information about the show and how to support the team through Patreon and other means.