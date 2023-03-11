Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has generated buzz with fans of the iconic TTRPG (tabletop role-playing game) since the teaser trailer was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con last year. Between actual play shows like Critical Role and Dimension 20 drawing in a generation of new players, and shows like Stranger Things familiarizing viewers with the IP, it's no surprise that the film has landed a spot on several "most anticipated movies of 2023" lists. What may surprise audiences is that this isn't the first time D&D has taken a stab at the big screen.

In fact, there are three official D&D movies. The first, simply titled Dungeons & Dragons, was a critical failure— pun intended, and factually true. Despite overwhelmingly negative reviews, the franchise was continued five years later with the made-for-TV sequel Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God, which, unsurprisingly, received very little attention from the public or critics. Those involved with the second installment must've passed their constitution saves to keep going (or failed their wisdom saves to stop going) because the third film, Dungeons & Dragons 3: The Book of Vile Darkness was released seven years later... exclusively on DVD in the UK.

Even someone with a negative insight modifier can see that many mistakes had to be made to reach this point, which raises the question: Why roll the dice on making these movies? Well, to be fair, the team behind the first film didn't know production issues would have them rolling with disadvantage many times along the way. Let's get into it with a history check.

Pre-Production Problems Plagued 'Dungeons & Dragons'

Since its debut in the '70s, the rights to Dungeons & Dragons changed hands a handful of times. At the time of Dungeons & Dragons initial film rights negotiations, the IP was owned by game publishing company TSR. TSR was cautious to fund or approve a D&D film despite interest from filmmakers because studios were likely to reject the idea. So, Courtney Solomon, the eventual director and producer of the first installment, went on a trip around the globe to fund the film.

Solomon envisioned a big-budget blockbuster with incredible visual effects. If you've seen the film, that sounds like a pipe dream compared to the final product, but at the time it seemed more attainable. Several directors were interested in the screenplay, reportedly including James Cameron and Francis Ford Coppola. However, this article isn't titled "The Smashing Success Of The D&D Trilogy!" so you can imagine where this is going.

As it turned out, TSR's reservations were warranted. Studios turned away the project because of an alleged lack of interest and success in the fantasy genre. Fun fact: Lord of the Rings would premiere one year after Dungeons & Dragons. Anyway, disagreements over how to finance the film went on for so long that Wizards of the Coast (WotC) acquired the rights to Dungeons & Dragons from TSR during the process.

WotC shot down Solomon's proposed $100 million budget. With the filming deadline approaching, WotC offered a $3.5 million budget for a much less financially risky direct-to-video film. After securing investors and more negotiations with WotC, the film's final budget landed in the middle at $45 million, which allowed for a theatrical release. Now that the budget and release format had been decided after eight years of arguments, it was time to make a movie. What could go wrong?

Nat 1s Across the Board

To maintain authorial integrity, I should preface this section by admitting I was unable to watch Dungeons & Dragons 3: The Book of Vile Darkness because I don't live in the UK or own a DVD player — and I have never been happier about those two things. I thought Dungeons & Dragons was the worst movie I've ever watched until I saw Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God, which made me consider asking my editor to drop this article and spare me.

To be fair, getting Dungeons & Dragons to the production and post-production stages in the first place certainly wasn't easy, and the budget uncertainty undoubtedly interfered with the creative process. That being said, it's difficult to see what made filmmakers and investors excited about the project to begin with. Even if I try to imagine the best version of the script, good acting, impressive visuals, and the spirit of D&D being present, it still feels boring.

Maybe it's better that viewers got to witness the bizarre acting choices of Jeremy Irons, who seemed aware that the film was going to bomb and decided to have fun with it, or the cringe-inducing attempts at levity by Snails (Marlon Wayans), who thankfully dies halfway through. Normally, I would point out that this disjointed tone is the result of bad directing, but hasn't Solomon been through enough? There are plenty of other bad things about the movie that have nothing to do with directing. Let's go over those instead.

Although I'm no budget expert, it seems that a movie with $45 billion could have afforded costumes that look better than what you'd find at a local Renaissance Fair, and period-appropriate wigs instead of the actors' late '90s hairstyles. The cheap wardrobe led me to believe that the budget must've been used on bringing the film's fantasy creatures to life with the magic of digital effects, but the dragons look like distant cousins to the one featured in Shrek, And then, despite it all, there was a sequel heavily featuring dragons.

The upcoming film, however, might be worth remembering. Although it faced some production issues due to COVID-19, the trailers are already more entertaining than any moment in the first two films. The trailers also make it clear that this time, this film really is for D&D fans. They feature iconic monsters including a displacer beast, owlbear, mimic, and dragons that look good. From their limited interactions, the cast appears to have chemistry, which is a promising sign that they can pull off feeling like a real party. Here's hoping for a critical success.