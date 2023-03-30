Gone are the days when Dungeons and Dragons was a game regularly associated with dorks, a tabletop amusement created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in the 70s where everyone could be their hero or villain and live out their fantasies. The upcoming Paramount production, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, is the latest attempt at converting one such quest into live-action, even though previous adaptations have yet to attract the audience as magically as the millions of Dungeons and Dragons players worldwide.

One of the major pushes behind the project’s successful completion is the game's popularity in recent times, thanks to top-rated shows such as Stranger Things, Critical Role, and The Legend of Vox Machina. Even after years of delay, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves might be what the fans and fantasy lovers have been waiting for.

Directed and co-written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the upcoming film follows the usual trope of D&D campaigns, a rag-tag group of characters coming together for a single mission. However, these misfits unknowingly complete a task that threatens the entirety of existence and now have to go back and correct everything they did wrong. While we wait for the fantastical heist movie to arrive, let’s look at all the players rolling the dice and a few NPCs we might have to encounter on the way. Here’s the entire cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Chris Pine as Edgin (The Bard)

Edgin is a fun-loving, witty, and adventurous bard played by the charismatic Chris Pine in all his earnest glory. He is the leader of the party (a self-acclaimed party planner), who is more brains than brawn and is highly persuasive, skilfully talking his way out in most situations. Equipped with the best one-liners, he is particularly wary of his paladin comrade, Xenk, who he feels is competing for his place as the leader. On the rare times when he can’t finesse his way out of a pickle, Edgin boasts his companion’s spirits with magical songs and trusty lute.

Pine’s filmography is as illustrious as Edgin the bard’s musical numbers, ranging from action films like Unstoppable (2010) and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) to his more famous nerdy outings as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise and Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman film series. Pine was last seen in Don't Worry Darling, a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, released in September 2022.

Michelle Rodriguez as Holga (The Barbarian)

The muscle of the pack, Holga, the barbarian, isn’t as ruthless as her character trope. She has a soft spot for her ex-husband, who left her for another woman. She is the perfect counter to Chris Pine’s Edgin, the bard, talking straight to the point and preferring actions to words. A genuinely badass warrior, she is amongst the first to notice Edgin’s jealousy towards their new comrade, Xenk, the paladin.

Michelle Rodriguez stars as Holga, who is most famous for her role as Letty in the action-packed Fast and Furious franchise, where she does not shy away from throwing a few punches, a skill she will unleash at full in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. She last appeared as Letty Ortiz in F9 (2021).

Regé-Jean Page as Xenk (The Paladin)

Xenk, the paladin, is a true example of a knight in shining armor and belongs to one of the most preferred classes amongst the players of Dungeons & Dragons and any RPG in general due to the wide-ranging abilities available at their disposal. Xenk puts the honor in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which makes one wonder how a lawful and virtuous knight like him came to work with a band of thieves in the first place. His skills, including sword fighting and magical spells, even impress Holga, the most badass fighter in the party.

Xenk is portrayed by Bridgerton (2020) breakout star Regé-Jean Page. The actor’s last role was in Netflix’s The Gray Man, where he starred opposite Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame) and Ryan Gosling (First Man).

Justice Smith as Simon, the Sorcerer

No Dungeons and Dragons party is complete without a sorcerer, and Justin Smith’s Simon, the sorcerer, fills that role. Even though he is wiser and more knowledgeable than his compatriots, he is not a know-it-all and is still a work in progress. His powerful spells often break out the group from numerous tough situations, and the young sorcerer will play a vital role in narrating the game’s lore.

Justice Smith began his acting career via theater and landed his first role in Nickelodeon's superhero comedy series The Thundermans (2014). Since then, he has appeared in several famous franchises, such as the Jurassic World series, and played one of the leads in Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019). He also lent his voice, likeness, and motion capture in the video game The Quarry (2022).

Sophia Lillis as Doric (The Tiefling Druid)

Sophia Lillis’ Doric, the Teifling Druid, seems to be one of the later additions to the party, as the characters are amazed at her shapeshifting skills. The innocent-looking druid packs a powerful punch. A teifling druid’s powers range from spells and shapeshifting to communicating with animals. All of their abilities are mostly nature-based.

Lillis shot to fame after playing Beverly Marsh, one of the lead characters in the rebooted It horror film series. She also played Nancy Drew in the film adaptation of Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019) and Gretel in Gretel & Hansel (2020). She received praise for portraying Sydney Novak in the Netflix series I Am Not Okay with This (2020).

Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam (The Rogue)

The rogue class in Dungeons and Dragons is necessarily not evil, but they are more self-centered than any, using any means necessary to further their own gains. Forge Fitzwilliam, played by Hugh Grant, is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He uses his knowledge and experience of the D&D world to trick the group into stealing an ancient artifact for him, which later helps him to rise to power and serve as an antagonist in the campaign.

Hugh Grant is a British Academy Film Award recipient and a Golden Globe Award winner, with many acting credits under his belt. The actor is best known for his work in Maurice (1987), Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), and The Undoing (2020).

Daisy Head as the Red Witch

When the supposed antagonist of the film claims that you are a more significant threat than him, you are definitely someone not to be trifled with. As mentioned by Hugh Grant in his recent interview with Collider, the Red Witch is supposedly even eviler than the rogue himself and might be the final boss that the party will have to encounter at the end of the movie. The talented Daisy Head plays the Red Witch, who is quite famous for her roles in TV shows such as Hulu’s Harlots (2019) and Netflix’s Shadow and Bone (2021).