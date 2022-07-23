Who needs heroes when you have thieves? Chris Pine stars in this fantasy action film based on the classic TTRPG

Finally, after years of delays, a new Dungeons & Dragons movie has a release date, a full title, and a trailer. Official announcements on Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have been a long time coming and finally fans have some of the information they have been waiting for. For fans of the classic tabletop role-playing game and fans of fantasy in general this has been a great summer so far, with a great deal of information, fun, as well as interactive events relating to the film shown at San Diego Comic-Con.

Image via Paramount

Related:‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’: Everything We Learned From The SDCC 2022 Panel

What is Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves About?

Image via Paramount

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a team of thieves (unsurprising given the title) who, “helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing,” and now have to fix their mistakes and save the world. They might be thieves, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to let the ultimate evil take over their world.

The team includes Elgin, a bard, who is also the planner of the group, Holga a barbarian, Xenk, a paladin, Simon, a sorcerer, and Doric, a tiefling druid.

Star Chris Pine, who plays Elgin, described the film as:

“Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride [and] just a smidge of Holy Grail” and said it’s “poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, [and] there's a bit of Goonies in there.”

And don’t worry D&D tabletop fans who are hoping to see classic D&D spells, tropes, and items, director and writer John Daley said the movie will have a “ton of Easter eggs loaded in there.”

The official synopsis from Paramount reads:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Who Is the Cast and Crew of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Image via Paramount

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars some of the biggest names in Hollywood, with Chris Pine playing Elgin, bard, in one of the leading roles. When talking with Collider Pine described the character as “the ultimate party planner.” Pine is best known as Captain James Kirk in the recent Star Trek films. He also played Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman.

Michelle Rodriguez also stars, playing a barbarian character named Holga. Rodriguez’s film and TV career include playing Ana on Lost and of course playing Letty in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Playing an aristocratic but antagonistic rogue named Forge Fletcher is the perfectly cast Hugh Grant. Grant has played roguishly charming men in everything from Bridget Jones’s Diary to Paddington 2. He was recently in The Undoing, where he played a darker, but still charismatic character. We’re looking forward to seeing his turn as Forge Fletcher in Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves. Grant noted that he was excited by the script because it was one of the few he had been offered recently that made him laugh, and he found aspects of it reminiscent of Monty Python.

Justice Smith, who audiences may recognize from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom or Detective Pikachu, will be playing a sorcerer named Simon. Smith has also played roles including Zeke in The Get Down, and Radar in Paper Towns.

Regé-Jean Page, yes, Simon Basset from Bridgerton, will play a paladin named Xenk. We can’t wait to find out what led a paladin to become a thief. Page was also in the film The Gray Man which came out in 2022.

Playing a tiefling druid named Doric is Sophia Lillis. Lillis was in Sharp Objects, It Chapter Two, and played Nancy Drew in 2019’s Nancy Drew and Hidden Staircase.

Jason Wong, known for his role in Jarhead 2 and ITV’s Strangers, plays Dralas. Daisy Head from the Netflix series Shadow and Bone and The horror film Wrong Turn also has a role, as does Chloe Coleman of Little Big Lies.

Filmed largely in Northern Ireland with some filming done in Iceland as well, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves looks to be a beautiful film in the moments when it slows down enough to let audiences enjoy the scenery.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who, along with Michael Gilio, also wrote the screenplay. Goldstein and Daley wrote the script for Spider-Man: Homecoming and directed the dark comedy Game Night.

The film is produced by Entertainment One and Sweetpea Entertainment Productions.

After a short title reveal trailer was released back in April, fans have been impatiently awaiting a proper trailer. On July 21st their wishes were granted and the first full trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was released. The trailer does a great job showing off the characters and world of the film. Set to Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love,” the trailer shows off both the action and comedy that the film promises to bring. And yes, someone did turn into an owlbear, and we’re pretty sure we spotted a mimic disguised as a chest as well.

The trailer’s stylish mix of action, comedy, and classic rock suggests this film may be a hit with fans of Guardians of the Galaxy.

While more trailers may come out closer to the film’s release, we think this was a great first look with plenty for both casual audiences and Dungeons & Dragons diehards to get excited about.

How to Watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Image via Paramount

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a release date of March 2023, so fans will have to wait a bit longer to see this action comedy for themselves, but new information on the film is being released regularly now and a more precise release date should be available soon. The film’s MPAA rating and run time have not yet been released either.

After a long wait with little new information, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves finally gave fans what they were waiting for with a great trailer, a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and even an interactive event for anyone who wanted to grab a drink at Quincy’s Tavern. We’re looking forward to seeing this film in theaters next year.