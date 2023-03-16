Michelle Rodriguez redefines the meaning of hand-to-hand combat, in a new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves TV spot that shows her fighting against evil with her hands tied. Her character, Holga Kilgore, is looking for a way to free her hands with the help of Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine), when the pair are attacked by a surprise henchman looking to take them down. Without any time left to struggle, Holga must get rid of the villain without getting rid of the contraption restraining her, displaying a very impressive amount of skills when she's able to spring into action with a clear disadvantage.

Improvised combat is just one of the many things her character can do, as the barbarian will have to give her best effort in order for her team to pull off the heist they're sent to. The fate of the universe hangs in the balance when Edgin, Holga, Xenk (Regé-Jean Page) and others steal an ancient artifact that falls into the wrong hands. By the time the team realizes the gravity of their mistake, they must act quickly before life as they know it is torn apart. Simon Aumar (Justice Smith) is included in this band of misfits, as a magic sorcerer can always be of use during an adventure set in a fantasy world.

Honor Among Thieves must have made a good impression at Paramount Studios, as the company decided to sign a deal with directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein after seeing a finished cut of the movie. While this doesn't necessarily mean that the duo is expected to expand the world of the franchise, that could be a possibility down the line with their contract. At the moment, a Dungeons & Dragons television series is in development at Paramount+, although that project could be completely unrelated to the film that will arrive in theaters on March 31.

What's Next for Michelle Rodriguez?

After the actress battles dragons, revived skeletons and many other fantastical creatures over the course of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, she will hit the road and reprise her role as Letty Ortiz in the upcoming Fast X. Once again, Rodriguez will play Dom Toretto's (Vin Diesel) wife, and a crucial member of the team of street racers that have been entertaining the world for decades. In this new installment, which will serve as the first part of the saga's conclusion, the team will face Cypher (Charlize Theron) and her powerful ally, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). Get ready for explosions and speed when Fast X races into theaters on May 19.

You can check out the new TV spot for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, featuring Michelle Rodriguez, below: