Pull up a seat, grab your character sheet, and make sure to bring your velvet bag of dice, because Paramount has just unveiled some of the fantastical and ridiculous creatures that are set to be included in the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Paramount unveiled the new promotional featurette in a preview for Paramount Insiders. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released to theaters on March 31, 2023. But don't worry, you will have plenty of time to prepare for Owlbears and Gelatinous Cubes.

Based on the famous and beloved table-top game that has graced rec-rooms and kitchen tables for nearly fifty years, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves tells the story of a motley crew of unlikely adventurers who undertake an epic quest to pull off a seemingly impossible heist. Led by a charming thief, the group's journey descends into chaos when they come into conflict with the wrong people. The new film will bring the rich fantasy elements of the original game together with Dungeons & Dragon's signature, playful spirit to the big screen for a hilarious and fast-paced adventure.

The new featurette, released today, runs just over a minute long and serves as an introduction to a few of the creatures set to be featured in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The clip starts with Chris Pine, who plays Edgin the Bard, bringing us into the magical world of Dungeons & Dragons. He poses the question: "what creatures will you meet when you go see the new movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?" Well, there are a few.

Image via Paramount

Meet the Creatures of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

First off, as Pine states, you will meet the Owlbear which is, well, a heinous combination of owl and bear. And as Pine says, the creature somehow blends all the terrifying strength of a bear with none of the fluffy, feathery cuteness of an owl. Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Holga the Barbarian then introduces the Mimic, a creature that can, well, mimic anything. Other creatures introduced in the video include the infamous Gelatinous Cube, which disarms its victims, a Displacer Beast, which has tentacles and possesses cloaking abilities, and the Intellect Devourer, a walking brain. Also introduced in the new video is the adorable plump Themberchaud, a very large dragon that, well, might have snacked on some other dragons before the questing group of travelers came upon him.

Along with Pine and Rodriguez, the new clip also introduces us to several of the film's other leads including Regé-Jean Page who plays Xenk the Paladin, and Justice Smith who plays Simon the Sorcerer. Also starring in the film, though not featured in the new video, is Hugh Grant, who plays Forge in the film. The film is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley from a screenplay by Goldstein, Daley, and Michael Gilio. It is based on a story by Chris McKay and Michael Gilio.Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to be released to theaters on March 31, 2023. Until then, you can watch the new video below.