We still have a few more weeks to go before we can watch the highly anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, however, Collider has learned some important information that might provide a better indication as to what type of quest we’re signing up for. The upcoming blockbuster's runtime will clock in at 2 hours and 17 minutes—which is the same length as Terminator 2: Judgment Day if you need a comparison.

This is great news for die-hard fans of the tabletop RPG game which inspired the movie, because it means they’ll get to spend a good amount of time in a universe that, for a long time, only existed in their imaginations. Of course, fans can never get enough of the things they love, but at least they can have the confidence that some themes and action sequences will be fleshed out, rather than rushed through, which could have been frustrating if the final runtime of the movie was any shorter.

From a screenplay standpoint, the runtime is slightly longer than the average full-length movie, suggesting they've dedicated time to working on individual characters of the party, without sacrificing the main story or its various turning points. The two-hour runtime also suggests that we might get to see at least one or two well-orchestrated action sequences. Considering that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves takes place in a world filled with magical creatures, several different races, and a healthy dose of humor, all these elements will get the chance to shine and have plenty of room to breathe within that timeframe.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Watch Every Movie Trailer That Aired During the Super Bowl

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Is in Great Hands

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is gearing up to be one of the year’s greatest adventures. The film is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the duo responsible for bringing us Game Night and Vacation. Daley and Goldstein also co-wrote the script with Michael Gilio (Kwik Stop), based on a story from Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie). So there’s definitely a chance for a fun adventure, which has been repeatedly teased in clips and trailers. The cast includes Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis, and we know for a fact that some pretty interesting characters are going to pop up in a specific scene to make the adventure even more exciting for D&D fans.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premieres in theaters on March 31. Check out our interview with the cast at SDCC below: