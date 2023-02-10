Ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, a new Game Day TV spot for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves dropped, teasing one of the most-anticipated releases of 2023. Starring a star-studded cast led by Chris Pine, the movie promises to be a faithful adaptation of the most popular tabletop RPG game of all time. The new teaser leans into the action that the film will feature, with punches, swords, fire, magic, and monsters.

There are many reasons to be excited about Honor Among Thieves. The last time the franchise came to theaters was to bring the failed film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, starring Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans, and Thora Birch, back in 2000. More than two decades later, co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have assured fans they will stick closer to the source material, with each new trailer proving them right. We have dungeons, dragons, magic, traps, and even artifacts taken straight from D&D manuals, with fans looking for clues everywhere about the secrets the adaptation hides.

It couldn’t be different since the team behind Honor Among Thieves has worked together with D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast to make sure they respect the canon. That includes paying attention to the dragons’ anatomy and even reusing fan-favorite characters from the sourcebooks. There are many reasons to remain optimistic about the new Dungeons & Dragons movie, and the latest TV spot only increases our hype.

When Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Coming to Theaters?

Honor Among Thieves focuses on Pine’s Edgin, an adventurer who joins a group of thieves and warriors while searching for a mystical artifact. Just like in real Dungeons & Dragons games, the adventurers will have to learn how to overcome their differences and work together, lest they risk finding a gruesome death. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also features Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis.

Alongside Honor Among Thieves, there’s also a Dungeons & Dragons series in development, although we still don’t know if both productions will be connected. We sure hope so, as Dungeons & Dragons is long due for a cinematic universe.

The adventure begins when Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on March 31, 2023. Some lucky fans will also be able to watch it earlier since the movie will have an early screening at 2023’s SXSW festival. Check out the new TV spot below: