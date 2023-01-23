As the premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves fast approaches, it’s high time we get teased with another trailer for the upcoming adventure. That’s why Paramount decided to release a new trailer today in order to provide a better look at the story and its characters. The movie will center around Edgin (Chris Pine), who joins an unlikely group as they band together in order to retrieve a lost relic, but are forced to learn to work as a team when nothing goes according to plan.

It’s been a while since we saw the first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: It came out in July! Even though the title made waves at SDCC and the CCXP panel revealed some major information about the movie, we severely lacked new footage until today.

Dungeons and Dragons—Like So Many Dragons

In addition, the trailer underscores that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves looks like it’s doing its very best to honor geek culture and D&D tradition, and that extends even to the dragons in the story, which are from several species—a difference that normally is ignored in stories that feature the winged beasts. Co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein talked to Collider about that distinction, and revealed that one of their goals was to find a unique aesthetic to the (fingers crossed) new franchise.

Image via Paramount

D&D Legacy Comes to Life

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the most popular tabletop RPG game of all time, and the one that influenced countless epic stories that we love today. Designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, the game also inspired the Dungeons & Dragons animated series, which ran fairly short for only 27 episodes spread across three seasons—but they were enough to generate a legion of fans across the world. The series is also famous for being canceled prematurely before a final episode could be produced, which sparked all sorts of fan theories about how it would end to this day.

Aside from Pine, the star-studded cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also features Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis. The script is co-written by the duo of directors along with screenwriter Michael Gillio (Kwik Stop).

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premieres in theaters on March 31. 2023 SXSW attendees will have a chance to catch it early, as the movie will have an early screening at the festival. You can watch the new trailer below: