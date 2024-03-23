The Big Picture Lego's official Dungeons & Dragons set features 3,745 pieces, including a dungeon, tower, tavern, and iconic monsters - retailing at $359.99 USD.

Designed by a fan, Lego's D&D set will be available for pre-order on April 1 for Lego Insiders, and on April 3 for the public.

Fans can look forward to a D&D game broadcast by Lego featuring well-known players premiering on April 6 on Lego.com and D&D's YouTube/Twitch.

For the first time ever, fans of Dungeons & Dragons will be able to build their own official D&D Lego set. The Danish toymaker will release The Red Dragon's Tale set as part of the 50th anniversary of the venerable tabletop roleplaying game. As seen on Lego.com, the set will consist of 3,745 pieces, which can be built into a playset that features a dungeon, a tower, and a tavern with a removable roof - as well as Cinderhowl, an enormous red dragon who can be wrapped around the set's tower. The set will come with six minifigures, three skeleton warriors, and several brick-built versions of iconic Dungeons & Dragons monsters, including the Beholder, the Displacer Beast, the Owlbear, and the Gelatinous Cube. Need more minifigures to populate the set? Good news - Lego will launch a Dungeons & Dragons minifigure line in the fall.

The set is part of Lego's Ideas imprint, which takes designs from Lego fans and turns them into workable building sets. Lego held a contest to find the winning design in concert with D&D's owner, Wizards of the Coast, itself an arm of the toy conglomerate Hasbro. Fans will also be able to download an all-new D&D adventure based on the set from Lego's website. The set will retail for $359.99 USD, and will be available to preorder on April 1 for members of Lego's Insider customer loyalty program, and on April 3 for the public. Orders made between April 1 and 7 will also receive a Lego Dungeons & Dragons Mimic Dice Box as a free gift.

What is 'Dungeons & Dragons'?

A tabletop roleplaying game created by University of Minnesota students Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974, Dungeons & Dragons was long considered the domain of hopeless nerds (like the doomed Tom Hanks in Mazes and Monsters), devil-worshippers, and bad movies, but in recent years, the game has slowly crept into the mainstream. A number of popular web series and podcasts have stemmed from the game, including Hello from the Magic Tavern and Critical Role. Last year's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was a hit with critics and fans, and star Chris Pine wants a sequel. Wizards of the Coast also launched an ad-supported Freevee channel showing a variety of D&D-inspired programming, and Rawson Marshall Thurber is developing a live-action D&D series for Paramount+.

To celebrate the set's release, Lego will broadcast a D&D game featuring well-known players Anjali Bhimani, Luis Carazo, and Ginny Di, as well as Lego designer Jordan Scott and Lucas Bolt, the Lego fan whose contest-winning design became the Red Dragon's Tale. The game will premiere on Lego.com and D&D's YouTube and Twitch channels on April 6.

The Dungeons & Dragons Red Dragon's Tale Lego set will be available for preorder on April 1 for Lego Insiders, and on April 3 for everyone else. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out images from the set below:

Image via Lego

