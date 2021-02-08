Franchise experience. It's invaluable in Hollywood, where it denotes an ability to roll with the punches, because making big-budget movies is nothing if not a series of blows. The latest franchise veterans to join yet another CG-driven spectacle are Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious) and Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), who have agreed to co-star alongside Chris Pine in a Dungeons & Dragons movie.

Game Night helmers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are writing and directing the fantasy film, which is based on an earlier draft by Michael Gilio. Hasbro's Brian Goldner is producing along with Jeremy Latcham, who has a deal with the company's eOne label. They're co-financing the D&D movie with Paramount, which will distribute the film outside of the UK and Canada.

Plot details for this specific version are being kept in a dragon's lair, but the tone is said to be a cross between Guardians of the Galaxy and Pirates of the Caribbean. Pine will play the film's battle-tested hero, while Rodriguez will play a fierce warrior, and Smith will play a half-elf wizard who lacks confidence in himself but is funny and lovable.

Image via Warner Bros.

More than 40 million people have played Dungeons & Dragons since the game's debut 46 years ago, and these days there are fans who will watch other people play D&D live via Twitch and YouTube streams. I've never been a D&D guy myself, but I know my boy Joe Manganiello loves it, so I hope Daley and Goldstein are saving him a role in this movie. Surely they could use a man of imposing physicality, and I'm not talking about the photo above!

Rodriguez and Smith both have high-profile sequels on the horizon between F9 and Jurassic World: Dominion, though they also have smaller projects on the way, too. Smith stars alongside Sydney Sweeney and Ben Hardy in the indie thriller The Voyeurs, while Rodriguez will soon be seen in the indie movie Crisis, which co-stars Armie Hammer. If you haven't seen the trailer for that curiosity of a film, here it is, but if you'd rather avoid Hammer altogether like the rest of Hollywood, check out the latest trailer for F9.

