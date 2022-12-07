Fans of RPG games and adventure stories were treated to several important pieces of information about the highly anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves during the movie’s panel at CCXP. On top of unveiling an exclusive clip and revealing some major cameos that we’re going to see when the movie premieres in late March, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, along with producer Jeremy Latcham, also played a full scene for the audience. The scene showcases the tone of the movie and the chemistry between the cast members in a moment that certainly will be one of the movie’s funniest.

In the scene, the group formed by lead cast members Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis needs to retrieve information from a dead person. That’s only possible because the Sorcerer (Smith) is able to perform a spell that allows you to resurrect a person and ask them five questions – and the spell can only be performed once for every dead person.

The spell isn’t a problem, but what the group isn’t prepared for is the fact that they have to pay close attention to every sentence they utter because even phrases like “Can you hear me?” count as a question. So you can imagine how it goes: They have to resuscitate more than one person until they get it right. And then there’s another problem: As they’re interviewing war victims, they find out that the real stories contradict legends, and the corpses reveal that they have a different name, or that they died by slipping and hitting their head after a bath — as opposed to heroically on the battlefield. In other cases, they realize they only need to ask one question and resort to trivial ones like “What’s your favorite color?” in order to set the reanimated soul free.

At CCXP, the reaction to the scene was overwhelmingly positive. Judging by the scene, it’s pretty safe to say that the comedic timing of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be on point. At the same time, this is not really a surprise, since directors Daley and Goldstein have previously shown their talent for comedy with their previous work in Game Night and Vacation.

Daley and Goldstein also pen the script of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves along with Michael Gilio (Kwik Stop), based on a story by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie). The adventure is based on a legendary tabletop RPG game created by E. Gary Gygax. Dungeons & Dragons was the gateway game to the geek world of several fans across the world, and inspired the creation of a popular animated TV series of the same name from the late 80s.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premieres in theaters on March 31. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: