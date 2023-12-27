The Big Picture Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is performing steadily at the box office, although not up to the actor's usual high standards.

. Directed by hit-maker Rajkumar Hirani, the film has grossed $34 million worldwide in six days.

SRK's previous releases this year grossed over $130 million each, making Dunki's performance comparatively less impressive.

As many as 10 major films are competing for attention at the domestic box office during the crowded holiday period, but in India, two movies are dominating discourse and the theatrical marketplace. While the Telugu-language Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire has been doing excellent business worldwide, the Hindi-language comedy-drama Dunki isn’t trailing too far behind. Directed by hit-maker Rajkumar Hirani and starring Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki isn’t setting the box office on fire, especially by SRK's high standards this year, but it’s doing steady numbers nonetheless.

In its extended five-day debut, Dunki grossed $30.9 million globally, a total that has now increased to $34 million in six days. Of this total, over $4.5 million has come from North American theaters, while nearly $17 million has come from the film’s home country, India. By contrast, the action-thriller Salaar has grossed over $50 million worldwide in five days of release, with $7 million coming from North America.

While Dunki’s box office performance would be considered admirable in any other year, 2023 has been particularly noteworthy for Indian films of all languages. In fact, both of SRK’s two previous releases — Pathaan and Jawan — grossed over $130 million worldwide each, and more than $30 million combined at the domestic box office. Combined, his three films have generated over $300 million worldwide. More recently, the controversial crime epic Animal became the third Bollywood movie of the year to pass the $100 million milestone at the global box office.

'Dunki' Hasn't Been as Well-Reviewed as 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'

But even Hirani’s last film, the 2018 biopic Sanju, delivered better numbers at the box office than Dunki. Sanju concluded its global run with $70 million worldwide. Dunki’s performance could’ve been impacted by a selection of factors, such as mixed reviews, strong competition from Salaar, and a less-than-enthusiastic marketing drive that didn’t see SRK doing any conventional press interviews at all. But the star used a similar strategy for both Pathaan and Jawan, and it seemed to work for those movies. Dunki currently sits at a “rotten” 59% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with praise being directed at Vicky Kaushal’s supporting performance, but criticism being aimed at the film’s odd balance of sentimentality and socio-political realism. The movie tackles the subject of illegal immigration, and follows a group of friends who make a perilous journey from India to the U.K.

SRK, who broke out with anti-hero roles three decades ago, went on to become the biggest romantic lead in the history of Indian cinema in the 1990s. He went on a self-imposed sabbatical following the box office under-performance of a string of films in the 2010s, before rebounding in a big way this year. Also starring Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani, Dunki is playing in theaters. You can watch the film’s trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.