Exactly two weeks after its worldwide release, the Indian comedy-drama film Dunki has passed perhaps its final box office milestone. Starring the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had already headlined two of the biggest Indian hits of 2023 prior to its release, Dunki has had a bit of a rough run in theaters. While the movie was never expected to generate the sort of attention that SRK’s two previous blockbusters did, it was further dented by the release of fellow Indian tent-pole Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire over the Christmas period.

The action-thriller starring Baahubali’s Prabhas has since grossed just under $80 million worldwide, while Dunki has now passed the $50 million milestone globally. Of this total, roughly half has come from the film’s home country, India, while a little more than $7 million has come from domestic theaters. By comparison, SRK’s two previous 2023 hits — the action-thrillers Pathaan and Jawan — both grossed over $130 million worldwide.

Pathaan made over $17 million domestically, while Jawan ended its run with over $15 million — both out-performed 2022's RRR domestically. They’re the highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023, and the biggest hits of SRK’s career. The beloved superstar would’ve liked to have delivered a hat-trick of hits in his comeback year — he’d been out of action since late 2018 — but an over $310 million combined global gross in a single year is no small feat, especially for an Indian actor. That being said, Dunki is the fourth-biggest hit of his career and has a strong chance of overtaking 2015’s Dilwale to claim the third spot on that list.

Shah Rukh Khan Had a Record-Breaking 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 Films Global Box Office Rotten Tomatoes Score Pathaan $130 million 84% Jawan $138 million 88% Dunki $50 million 56%

Having gotten his start playing anti-heroes, SRK — that’s what his legions of fans affectionally call him — emerged as Bollywood's pre-eminent romantic lead of the 1990s. His stardom flourished in the 2000s, as Bollywood films began crossing over across regions. But the 2010s weren’t as successful, even though SRK never stopped pushing boundaries, consistently defying expectations and dabbling in genres as diverse as superhero spectacle and gangster drama.

It helped that both Pathaan and Jawan debuted to strong reviews, with audiences appreciating their progressive politics and glossy thrills. On the other hand, Dunki opened to mostly mixed responses. The movie currently sits at a “rotten” 56% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, the movie follows a group of friends who make a perilous journey from India to the U.K., while offering commentary about illegal immigration. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.