The Big Picture Dunki's opening day gross of $7 million is significantly lower compared to the previous blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan.

Mixed reviews and a "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes have impacted Dunki's performance.

Dunki is facing tough competition from the highly-anticipated action-thriller Salaar, which is projected to have a $21 million debut.

After setting new records with his back-to-back blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, the Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan was hoping to complete a hat-trick of hits with his third and final release of the year, Dunki. But it would appear that the comedy drama, directed by the hit-maker Rajkumar Hirani, isn’t quite performing to the same level as his earlier hits. On its first day of release worldwide — a Thursday — Dunki grossed just under $7 million worldwide, $3.4 million of which came from its home country, India. By comparison, Pathaan grossed nearly $13 million worldwide on day one, while Jawan grossed $15.5 million on day one.

Dunki didn’t just have the burden of living up to the high benchmarks set by those films, it is also being released after a month-long rampage at the box office by the controversial film Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal recently joined Pathaan and Jawan as the third Indian film of the year to gross more than $100 million worldwide.

No other Indian star has ever delivered two films to have crossed the coveted milestone in the same calendar year, but the record-breaking success of Pathaan, which ended its global run with $130 million, and Jawan, which grossed $138 million worldwide, proved that SRK’s popularity is unmatched across the South Asian diaspora. Before Pathaan in January, the star hadn’t released a movie in over four years; he’d retreated into a self-imposed sabbatical following the critical and commercial failure of his 2018 film, Zero. Unlike Pathaan and Jawan, which are both flashy action films, Dunki is tonally more in line with that infamous bomb. The movie deals with the pressing issue of illegal immigration, and follows a group of friends as they make a perilous journey from India to the United Kingdom.

'Dunki' Is Facing Competition in India from 'Salaar'

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 Films Global Box Office Rotten Tomatoes Score Pathaan $130 million 84% Jawan $138 million 88% Dunki $7 million (in one day) 55%

In India, Dunki’s opening day haul is actually lower than that delivered by director Hirani’s 2018 hit, Sanju. Two major factors are impacting the film’s performance; reviews for Dunki have been more mixed than either of SRK’s two previous films this year. The movie currently sits at a “rotten” 55% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But more pertinently, it’s facing off against the highly-anticipated action-thriller Salaar, which was released on Friday. Starring Prabhas, the film is set to deliver the biggest opening day haul for an Indian film this year, with current estimates projecting a $21 million debut. You can watch the Dunki trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.