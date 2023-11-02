The Big Picture Shah Rukh Khan continues his successful streak with his upcoming film Dunki after breaking box office records in 2023.

Dunki explores the theme of illegal immigration and the desire for a better life abroad, showcasing a departure from SRK's usual romantic roles.

The teaser for Dunki hints at a globe-trotting adventure, featuring comedic moments, action scenes, and the introduction of supporting characters.

After breaking the all-time box office record for Bollywood movies, and then breaking it again — all, by the way, in the same year — Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan will hope to continue the hot-streak with Dunki, his third and final film of 2023. Directed by hit-maker Rajkumar Hirani, the film received a first teaser (labeled "Drop 1") on Thursday, which also happens to be SRK’s 58th birthday.

The title of the comedy-drama is derived from the word “donkey,” spoken with a Punjabi accent; in this case a reference to the men who arrange for migrants to gain illegal entry into foreign countries. The teaser introduces SRK’s Hardy, who, along with his best buddies, is desperately seeking a better life abroad. It doesn't dish out too many details about the plot, but in all likelihood, the narrative will revolve around bringing Indians back to their homeland as opposed to ferrying them out of it. SRK most famously investigated the idea of patriotism in his 2004 classic Swades, and it looks like he's about to revisit the theme in Dunki.

The teaser opens with expansive shots of the desert, where Hardy appears to be leading some migrants to safety. A man with a sniper rifle is tracking their every move. The original song that plays in the background speaks of homesickness. This ominous opening out of the way, the teaser takes a more comedic tone. We see glimpses of SRK dancing in the fields — Dunki is, by the looks of it, an old-fashioned Bollywood movie — an action scene or two, and quick introductory shots of the supporting characters, played by Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Hirani is best known for the inspirational comedy dramas Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju. This is his first time working with SRK, and Dunki could have been re-purposed from a planned third installment of the Munna Bhai series, which was also said to revolve around illegal immigration.

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 Global Box Office Pathaan $130 million Jawan $140 million

Dunki Will Take Shah Rukh Khan's Fans on a Globe-Trotting Adventure

The teaser offers glimpses of the globe-trotting adventure that Hardy and his crew embark upon, but the opening moments are set in the north Indian state of Punjab, infamous for the mass exodus of youth that happens every year by legal and illegal means. Dunki is a departure from not only the romantic roles that SRK is best known for, but also the large-scale action that he has been fascinated by this year. After delivering back-to-back under-performers in the late 2010s, SRK took a sabbatical for nearly five years before rebounding with the spy action movie Pathaan in January. He followed it up with the action-thriller Jawan in September. Both movies grossed a combined total of over $250 million worldwide, and are among the highest-grossing Bollywood films ever. Jawan, by the way, also dropped on Netflix in the U.S., India, and several other countries on SRK’s birthday.

Arguably India’s biggest-ever global star, SRK doesn’t have more movies lined up after his comeback year, but will reprise his role as Pathaan in the fifth installment of the YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3, due out next week. He is also said to be playing a cameo in his son Aryan Khan’s debut series as director, tentatively titled Stardom. Dunki will be released in theaters around Christmastime. You can watch "Drop 1" here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.