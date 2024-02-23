The Big Picture Funko and Dunkin' team up to bring fans the DunKings tracksuit worn by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady in a viral Super Bowl commercial.

The outrageous orange tracksuit is now available as a custom Pop! Yourself figure, adding to the merchandising push following the ad.

Star-studded Super Bowl ads featured celebrity appearances from Martin Scorsese, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more in a night of big names.

The Super Bowl may be over, but Funko and Dunkin' are ready to keep the party going with a new collaboration based on the restaurant's viral commercial featured during the NFL's big game. Last year, the pop-culture collectible giant introduced Pop! Yourself, a way for fans to create their own custom doppelgänger figures to add to their collection. This new team-up with Dunkin' will add to the experience by allowing buyers to dress their mini-mes in the DunKings tracksuit worn by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady in the star-studded TV spot.

During the Super Bowl, viewers were introduced to the DunKings, Affleck's new Dunkin'-themed pop supergroup featuring a begrudging Damon and "Touchdown Tom" Brady manning the keyboard. The advertisement saw him barge into Jennifer Lopez's recording studio and deliver a new track for her alum, much to everyone's embarrassment. While he earned low marks from Lopez and rapper Killer Mike, as well as serious concern from superstar Jack Harlow, the group did at least introduce two new menu items - the DunKings Iced Coffee and Munchkins Skewers. It marked yet another collaboration between Affleck and Dunkin' at the big game following his stint at the drive-thru in 2023 and was made in partnership with Affleck and Damon's Artists Equity banner.

The DunKings tracksuit featured in the advertisement is as outrageous as it is orange, featuring Dunkin's signature colors along with special DunKings branding including a large crown on the front and matching shoes. Bringing the outfit to Pop! Yourself is just the latest in the restaurant's merchandising push for the commercial. Dunkin' released a limited merch drop following the commercial, including the tracksuit and its matching pink bucket hat as well as tumblers and other goodies. While those items sold out quickly, the new figures, which also appear to include Munchkins and Iced Coffee replicas for decor, allow another shot at owning a piece of the bizarre ad.

The DunKings Led a Lineup of Starry Ads at the Super Bowl

As companies returned to safer, more conventional advertisements for the Super Bowl, star power was a common theme of the night. In addition to the DunKings, director Martin Scorsese took his keen eye to the advertising space with a Squarespace commercial featuring an alien invasion, while Arnold Schwarzenegger became Agent State Farm in a new action hero-themed TV spot for the insurance agency. Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart also showed off his arm by throwing Hey Arnold! like a football in a new commercial for Paramount+. Collider was able to speak with a few stars of the night, including upcoming Captain America: Brave New World star Danny Ramirez who jokingly told editor Maggie Boccella that he was "basically a pro athlete" after stealing a bag of Doritos Dinamita in an ad featuring Jenna Ortega.

The new Funko Pop! Yourself DunKings limited edition collaboration will be available on the collectible company's official website. Get a look at the tracksuit-wearing figures above and watch the advertisement below.