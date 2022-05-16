In a film landscape that is overflowing with intellectual property, Christopher Nolan is one of the rare directors whose name still fills the seats in movie theatres. Even the rise of Nolan is hardly something that needs to be explained to the average moviegoer. If you didn’t catch his early films like Memento or The Prestige when they were released, you certainly went back to visit them after Nolan revolutionized comic book movies with his Dark Knight trilogy and followed that up with a pair of science fiction epics. Nolan’s filmography, no matter anyone’s opinion on the films, is essential cinema, a singular voice that is impossible to ignore.

Like many well-known directors, Nolan has developed many trademarks for his films. Whether it’s some sort of time-bending premise or elaborate action set-pieces, moviegoers have certain expectations when they go see a Christopher Nolan movie. And of all of his movies, none of them have showcased Nolan operating at the heights of his powers across all of his filmmaking abilities and tendencies quite like his 2017 World War II epic, Dunkirk. By combining a time-fractured premise, hyper-authentic practical effects, and unparalleled visceral action, Dunkirk perfectly distills the best that Christopher Nolan has to offer into one heart-pounding masterpiece.

RELATED: How ‘Dunkirk’ Shows the Bleakness of Survival and the Comforts of False Triumph

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Set during the Second World War, the film tells the story of an integral turning point in the war. Pushed to the northmost border of France, the Allied powers find themselves surrounded by the German army and in desperate need of an evacuation. The year is 1940 and America has not yet joined the war. If Germany were to continue towards the English Channel and ruthlessly quash the floundering Allies, the war could have very well finished right then and there. But Adolf Hitler makes a costly miscalculation. Instead of pursuing the troops on the beaches of Dunkirk, Hitler issued an order to halt his panzer forces, citing concerns about supplies and hopes to preserve the infantry for later battles. As a result of the halt order, requisitioned civilian ships and vessels from the United Kingdom were able to evacuate over 300,000 Allied soldiers from the beach.

Where Nolan’s past films leaned into science fiction in order to bend time, for Dunkirk, Nolan stages his film through three interwoven plotlines, each told at differing paces before converging simultaneously for an explosive finale. In his film, the story follows three sets of characters. One set is a group of soldiers attempting to return home from The Mole, referring to the pier structures used to load soldiers onto ships at the beach. A second group is a family of civilians who answer the call to sail their personal boats across the channel and rescue Allied soldiers. Lastly, there is a trio of Royal Air Force pilots protecting the ground troops from German pilots raining fire from the sky. As Nolan entwines his three plotlines together, time becomes distorted. Recurring characters begin crossing over between plotlines but at points in the film’s timeline. The result is purposefully disorienting, but Nolan weaves his wartorn tapestry with an unmatched level of elegance and chaos.

Almost as associated with Nolan as his time-bending obsessions, Dunkirk also provides the director the perfect opportunity to indulge in his unwavering desire to use as many practical effects as possible. In the past, his commitment to practicality has included dropping an actual plane out of the sky for the opening scene of The Dark Knight Rises and creating a completely rotating set for the hallway fight in Inception. For his war movie, Nolan and his visual effects team used three original Spitfires alongside ¼ models of the planes to bring his immersive dogfights to fruition. For the sinking ships of the film, one of which was a destroyer, the team used half-scale ships and full sections of larger ships to simulate the capsizing. All of the explosions of the ships were practical. The lengths Nolan and his team are willing to go to ensure an immersive experience for the audience are almost incomprehensible. Nolan’s love affair with practical effects reached its apotheosis in Dunkirk and allowed the film to be a truly transporting experience.

Lastly, from a thematic point of view, Dunkirk fits right in line with Nolan’s previous visceral explorations of humans reckoning with their own instincts. In many of his previous films, Nolan’s main characters are obsessed with capturing control over something that should be outside their grasp. In Memento, Leonard (Guy Pearce) exploits his lack of memory in order to give himself a constant sense of closure. In The Prestige, Angier (Hugh Jackman) develops a flippancy for death when his most astonishing magic trick relies on it. Finally, in Inception, Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is both imprisoned and compelled by his ability to infiltrate dreams.

Image via Warner Bros

In the case of Dunkirk, each of the characters is united under a single goal: survival. In an act that aligns with the primal urges that propel his film, Nolan strips the movie of developed characters and over-expository dialogue. The underdeveloped characters are one aspect of the film that often gets pointed at as a flaw. But it is actually a perfect decision for the visceral exercise that Nolan is trying to achieve. According to the director, the way that he pitched the film to Warner Bros. was as “virtual reality without the headset.” In many VR games, the main character is the player. Nolan brings that same mindset when placing his viewer down on Dunkirk beach or in the cockpit of a Spitfire. Each of the characters is a blank slate that allows the audience to project their own anxiety about the situation the character is in.

As for how that fits in with the other examples of Nolan’s characters, the stripped-down approach of Dunkirk highlights the raw necessity to survive that the characters find themselves in. However, for many of the men on that beach, their survival is out of their hands. As they sit on the pier hoping for a ship to come and rescue them, there is nothing they can do if a German plane were to attack from above. That is what the central characters are trying to overcome. They are trying to live and influence a situation where the odds of survival should be zero.

Through the combination of these three Nolan staples, he succeeds in creating a breathtakingly visceral film. There are other trademarks you can point to that also make this a complete Nolan film, like the Michael Caine cameo or the propulsive score by Hans Zimmer, but those are just more icing on an already delicious cake. At its core, Dunkirk is a film that’s both raw and stripped-down but also features the most heightened forms of Nolan’s filmmaking tendencies.

Christopher Nolan Films Ranked from Worst to Best

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sean Naughton (28 Articles Published) Sean Naughton is a Movie/TV features writer for Collider. He has written at ScreenRant and writes reviews for his blog Naughton But Movies. He loves all types of films and is currently performing the Sisyphean task of finishing his watchlist. More From Sean Naughton

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe