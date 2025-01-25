When it comes to thriller movies, it's rare for directors to do a little genre-bending and cross over to different territories because usually there's no need to. In 2009, however, Tony Gilroy (Andor) decided to play a little with the idea and came up with Duplicity, a movie that combines thriller elements with comedy and romance. The movie starred Julia Roberts (Leave The World Behind) and Clive Owen (American Crime Story) as secret agents, and we'll be able to re-watch it or discover it this February on Max.

In the story, Roberts plays Claire Stenwick, a CIA officer who meets MI-6 agent Roy Koval (Owen) at a party. Their first date goes pretty well, with Claire stealing classified documents from him. Then, the story pretty much invites audiences to fall in love with them while having fun with the several ways that they try to one-up each other. It's harmless fun, and the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score reflects that with a 65% approval rate from critics. Fans weren't that taken to it, though, with the audience score at a pretty low 37%.

Even though critics' opinions diverged on whether Duplicity was a rom-com that took itself too seriously or a thriller that felt too light, the overall feel was that the Roberts-Owen chemistry is one of the movie's strong suits. We had already seen the potential some years before, with both of them sharing the screen in the drama/romance Closer. But in Duplicity, both had more room to tickle their funny bones. Peter Travers from Rolling Stone called the caper "too smart for its own good," even though the story "makes demands that the payoff doesn’t quite justify."

'Duplicity' Is Tony Gilroy at His Best

Critics also agreed that Gilroy's writing was on point. Roger Ebert underscored that "the fun is in watching Roberts and Owen fencing with dialogue, keeping straight faces, trying to read each other's minds". The screenwriter had already proved his talents with words by penning titles like The Devil's Advocate, The Bourne trilogy and the Oscar-winning Michael Clayton. After Duplicity, Gilroy boarded the Star Wars universe and wrote some of the best-reviewed entries in the franchise: Rogue One and Andor.

The cast of Duplicity also features Paul Giamatti (Billions), Denis O'Hare (American Horror Story), Carrie Preston (Elsbeth), Wayne Duvall (The Trial of the Chicago 7), and the late Tom Wilkinson (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).

You will be able to stream Duplicity on Max as early as February 1. Check out the trailer above.

Duplicity Release Date March 18, 2009 Runtime 125 minutes Director Tony Gilroy Cast Clive Owen, Julia Roberts, Tom Wilkinson

Julia Roberts

Tom Wilkinson

