Prime Video has officially released the trailer for Tyler Perry’s police brutality drama, Duplicity. An enthralling murder thriller set to premiere on March 20, 2025, the film marks another significant collaboration between Perry and Amazon Studios, following his four-picture deal with the streaming giant. Initially announced under the working title Black, White & Blue, the trailer has revealed the new title for the project as Duplicity, obviously referencing the central mystery at play within the story.

Starring Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as Marley, a relentless attorney, Duplicity follows her journey as she investigates the mysterious shooting of her best friend Fela's husband. Fela is played by Batwoman star, Meagan Tandy. In partnership with her husband, Tony (Tyler Lepley), a former police officer turned private investigator, Marley is confronted with layers of deception and dangerous secrets that threaten not just her career but also her life. The film marks both Graham and Tandy's first collaboration with Perry as a leading ladies. The rest of the cast is fleshed out by actors who've previously worked with Perry, including Leply (Harlem, The Haves and the Have Nots), RonReaco Lee (First Wives Club), Josh Adeyeye (Ruthless), Nick Barrotta (The Oval), Jimi Stanton (Your Honor), and Shannon LaNier (God’s Not Dead 3).

Tyler Perry’s Growing Streaming Empire

Duplicity is one of the four films tied to Perry’s lucrative deal with Amazon Studios, which was announced in late 2023. Under the agreement, Perry is set to write, direct, and produce four feature films exclusively for Prime Video, further solidifying his influence in the streaming landscape. The first film released as part of the deal, Divorce in the Black, dropped in July 2024, driving impressive viewing numbers. Starring Meagan Good as Ava, a young banker whose world comes crashing down after her husband abandons their marriage, the drama-thriller racked up 498 million minutes watched in its first four days on Amazon Prime Video. According to the data at Amazon's disposal, Divorce in the Black has driven more sign-ups to Prime Video in the U.S. than any other movie produced by the studio to date.

Before his venture into Prime Video, Perry established an extensive partnership with Netflix, which has already resulted in successful films such as A Fall from Grace (2020), A Jazzman’s Blues (2022), and Mea Culpa (2024). His multi-year agreement with Netflix continues to produce high-performing original content, cementing his place as one of Hollywood's most prolific filmmakers. With Duplicity, Perry confronts issues around criminal justice and police brutality, topics on the front burner in conversations about America’s relationship with the black community. Tyler Perry Studios executives Angi Bones, Will Areu, and Jamall Ellzy served as producers alongside Perry.

Duplicity will be available exclusively on Prime Video from March 20, 2025, in over 240 countries, allowing Perry’s unique storytelling to reach a wider global audience. Check out the trailer above.