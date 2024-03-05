The Big Picture Witness a deadly collision between loyalty and survival in Dusk for a Hitman , based on a true crime story.

Follow the gripping tale of hitman Donald Lavoie as he faces a moral dilemma that will shape his fate.

Experience the intense French-language thriller full of action, twists, and an unforgettable journey to redemption.

Family and work are set to collide in deadly fashion in director Raymond St-Jean's new feature, Dusk for a Hitman. Based on the true story of former hitman Donald Lavoie, the Canadian crime drama follows Lavoie (Éric Bruneau) as he weighs loyalty to his boss and survival. Working for the real-life Dubois brothers crime gang, he's approached by investigators and offered an opportunity to take down Claude Dubois (Benoît Gouin) as an informant. At the same time, Dubois gives him the unthinkable order to murder his family and prove his fealty. Collider can exclusively share the official trailer which shows how Lavoie went from a position of power and respect as an assassin to a sticky moral dilemma that will decide his future.

Lavoie's criminal life was initially an easy one. In the early moments of the trailer, he's seen partying, drinking, and earning stacks of cash all while cozying up to his boss. Dubois made him into a killer for hire, a job that earned him boundless respect until the boss entrusted him with pulling off a double murder. At home, family drama bleeds in as Lavoie's wife begins to worry, while his brother wants in on the operation despite his hesitations. Things go south in a hurry when the assassination is botched and Lavoie and his brother are arrested. His trust eroded in his typically reliable right hand man, he tells him to "make an example" of his brother which he emphatically refuses. He's now on the wrong side of both the law and likely the Dubois brothers, forcing him into a no-win situation where no place is safe for him and his family, and turning himself in may be his only choice.

At the height of his powers in late 70s and early 80s Montreal, Lavoie was one of the most feared men in all of Canada for his work with the Dubois brothers. If the footage is any indication, Dusk for a Hitman will offer a dramatic look full of twists and turns showing how the money, power, and respect he earned all came crashing down in an instant. The French-language thriller promises plenty of action as Lavoie goes toe-to-toe with former colleagues and a tenacious officer hell-bent on bringing him down to earn his freedom.

When Will 'Dusk for a Hitman' Arrive on Digital?

Close

Dusk for a Hitman will be available for audiences in the U.S. just over a year after its premiere at the Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma last February. It's set for a day-and-date release in on-demand and digital on April 19, a crowded day on the big screen also featuring Guy Ritchie's adaptation of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare starring Henry Cavill and Radio Silence's starry post-Scream film Abigail. St-Jean co-wrote the script with Martin Girard in addition to directing, while Paul Cadieux and Michel Ouellette produced. Rose-Marie Perreault, Sylvain Marcel, Simon Landry-Desy, and Joakim Robillard join Bruneau and Gouin on-screen.

Check out the exclusive trailer for Dusk for a Hitman below.