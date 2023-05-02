In the world of filmmaking, directors can often become known as auteurs through their consistent use of themes or dedication to specific genres or styles. Directors such as Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Christopher Nolan (Tenet), and Jane Campion (Power of the Dog) have been well-renowned for their auteur status. One such auteur, explicitly known for his work in the sci-fi genre, is J.J. Abrams. With his specific sense of scope and outstanding attention to telling human stories set in sci-fi settings, Abrams has made a name for himself in the 21st Century as one of sci-fi's most prominent directors. His filmography includes Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, the 2009 remake of the Star Trek franchise, Super 8, and 1998 hit Armaggedon. At the Box Office, Abrams is estimated to have been behind films that have grossed over $7 billion worldwide. So, understandably, his name is never far from anyone's lips when rumors of a new high-budget sci-fi movie begin. However, he can still make a name for himself in other genres or in other mediums, such as his Emmy award-winning success with Lost, of which he was a co-creator. Many of Abrams' fans are also fans of his non sci-fi TV work, so excitement is high for his upcoming crime-thriller Duster. So, with all that excitement in mind, here is everything we know about Duster so far.

Related: The Best True Crime Series Streaming on HBO Max Right Now

There is no confirmed release date just yet for Duster. However, it is rumored that the show will not be on our screens until 2024. This might be a while to wait, but all great things take time, especially those with the same high expectations that Duster has, so the wait will surely be worth it.

Is There A Trailer For Duster?

With Duster only having been given a series order back in February of this year, it is understandable that there is yet to be a trailer. Of course, a trailer will come, hopefully soon, with plenty of fans waiting patiently for any and all information. Stay tuned on Collider to follow any potential promotional images and trailer information soon.

What Is Duster About?

Fans of Abrams's projects are so not just because of the masterful visual quality of his work but also his storytelling, with Lost being a fantastic example of this. That is why the plot of Duster is likely to be hugely important to Abrams fans as we edge nearer to the potential release date. The official plot synopsis of Duster reads as follows:

"Set in the 1970s Southwest, the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful."

Of course, with Abrams's long career, it can be easy to assume he would lean on his previous experience when choosing his next venture. However, J.J. Abrams is undoubtedly not so well known for his period pieces, which will likely make this show even more intriguing than once thought. The show is also suggested to be about the first black FBI Agent, meaning it will probably not simply sit in its historical setting but tackle themes that still resonate with many today.

Where Can You Watch Duster?

Image via Paramount

In 2021, it was announced that the Warner Bros.-owned streaming service HBO Max would be merging with Discovery+, with it initially being available as a combined package for the two separately. As stated by the president of Discovery JB Perrette, the plan was to merge the two into one combined streaming service. As announced on April 12th, 2023, this service is called Max and will be available from May 23rd this year in the United States, with the European launch set for early 2024. This stands as the most expensive project in the company's history, so plenty of emphasis will be put on the quality of shows available on the service. One of these will be Duster, with the Abrams project set to end up on the new streaming service when it finally launches. One would imagine that Duster will be one of many high-budget projects to launch on the new service. However, Duster may be marketed as its flagship show upon its 2024 arrival. Max is expected to have a base rate pricing of $9.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $15.99 monthly.

Related: 'Lost' Ending Explained: What Happens to the Oceanic Flight 815 Passengers?

Who Are the Cast of Duster?

A talented cast must be attached to any great series, especially one that is part of a brand-new streaming service. Duster, and its casting team, led by Kim Coleman, have put in plenty of work to ensure a great ensemble is involved. Included in the cast are the likes of Keith David (Armaggedon) who plays Ezra, Donal Logue (Zodiac) who plays Sergeant Groomes. Josh Holloway (Lost) plays Jim; Rachel Hilson (This is Us), who plays Nina, Corbin Bernsen (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) who plays Wade Ellis; and Camille Guaty (Prison Break) who plays Izzy. Of course, this is only a small sample of the wonderful amount of talent already announced for Duster. The above-mentioned names have vast experience, including many of them having already worked with J.J. Abrams. This cast list is bound to comfort any potential fears some fans may have had about the success of the series, with their combined talent sure to be a triumph.

Who Is Behind Duster?

Duster cannot simply rely on J.J. Abrams, with a talented crew also having been assigned to the project. Directing alongside Abrams will be Steph Green (The Americans), with writing credits also going to Lauren Glover (Nancy Drew), Kendall Lampkin (The Ark), and LaToya Morgan (Shameless). The series is being produced by Abrams, Jamie Feldman (Euphoria), Steph Green, LaToya Morgan, Rachel Rusch Rich (Presumed Innocent), and Katie McGrath (America Divided), with cinematographer Carmen Cabana (Narcos) also applying her trade to the show. With such a talented crew working behind the film, Duster is looking like one of the most unmissable shows set to air on the new Max streaming service.

How Many Episodes Of Duster Are There?

It has been stated that there will be a total of 8 episodes in season 1 of the show, with no announcement yet about episode content or whether this will be Duster's only season.