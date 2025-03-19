We finally know when J.J. Abrams' long-awaited period thriller series will race on to Max. Plus, new images showcase the cast and the 1970s settings and fashion of Duster, the tale of a cocky getaway driver teaming up with the FBI's first Black female agent. The series will premiere on the streamer on Thursday, May 15.

Duster centers around Jim (Josh Holloway, who made his name on Abrams' Lost), a getaway driver in the US Southwest of the 1970s. He works for an ambitious crime syndicate that also happens to be the target for tenacious rookie FBI agent Nina (Rachel Hilson, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty). However, as the images reveal, they won't be at odds for long, as they're forced into an odd-couple partnership to stay alive. They also show off the series' other cast members, including Keith David (The Thing), Camille Guaty (Prison Break), Benjamin Charles Watson (Designated Survivor), and Asivak Koostachin (Red Snow). The series will premiere on Max on Thursday, May 15 at 9 p.m. EST; new episodes of the eight-episode first season will air weekly until its season finale on July 3.