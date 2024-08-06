The Big Picture Get ready for high-octane action in 1972 with the first Black female FBI agent and a gutsy getaway driver.

J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan team up for Duster, featuring familiar faces like Keith Davies and Greg Grunberg.

Stay tuned for the 8-episode series on Max, promising propulsive storytelling, fantastic characters, and badass car chases.

J.J. Abrams' period crime thriller series Duster is coming soon to Max. The show was greenlit early last year as part of Abrams' film and TV deal with Warner Bros. Discovery under his Bad Robot company. Production on the project began shortly after, with Abrams teaming with LaToya Morgan (The Walking Dead) to write and executive produce the series. However, Duster was one of many projects stalled by the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that rocked Hollywood to its core, with production halted shortly after it began. With the strike long called off, Duster is now ready to make its way to our screens and Max has released a new clip teasing a first look at what audiences can expect.

Duster is set in 1972 in the Southwest and centers on two characters - Nina, the first black female FBI agent, and Jim, a gutsy getaway driver whom Nina recruits in a bold effort to crack down on a growing criminal syndicate. Nina is played by Regina Hilson (Love, Victor) with Josh Holloway stepping into the role of Jim in a project that reunites him with Abrams decades after the duo collaborated on the hit survival thriller series, LOST. The 6-second sequence released through Max's official Twitter account offers a quick glimpse at both characters. Holloway appears as dashing as ever, rocking a mullet, and giving off the kind of badass aura expected of his character. The short clip teases some high-octane action in store, with Holloway briefly showing off his driving skills. Abrams has described the series as set in a "wild, wily, and wacky world."

"Duster is an amalgam of all my favorite things — high-octane storytelling with deep characters and so much heart,” Morgan said in a statement. “It’s a dream project, and I’m supremely grateful to all the folks at Warner Bros. and HBO Max for believing in this show. And I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in crime than J.J. to build this incredible world.” Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey, added said in a statement:

“We are delighted to bring this high-voltage crime caper from the brilliant minds of J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan to the HBO Max audience. This show has all the elements of a great Max Original, with propulsive storytelling, fantastic characters, and some truly bad-ass car chases.”

What Else Stars In 'Duster'?

In addition to Holloway and Hilson, Duster will feature a handful of familiar faces and some frequent Abrams collaborators, including the man with the golden voice, Keith Davies (American Fiction), Greg Grunberg (Heroes), Camille Guaty (Prison Break), Asivak Koostachin (Red Snow), Adriana Aluna Martinez, and

Benjamin Charles Watson (Designated Survivor). Season 1 of Duster will include 8 episodes, the first two of which were directed by Steph Green (Watchmen).

No release date has yet been set for Duster, but Max teases the series is coming soon to its platform. Check out the clip above and stay tuned to Collider for updates.