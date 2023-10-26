Dustin Hoffman is an acclaimed actor whose films rank among the best of all time. A leading figure in the New Hollywood Era, Hoffman rose to prominence with Mike Nichols' 1967 romantic comedy-drama The Graduate, receiving his first Oscar nomination and quickly becoming one of the industry's leading actors. What followed was a successful, decade-spanning career that saw him star in numerous hits, from laugh-out-loud comedies to intense dramas.

Although Hoffman hasn't been quite as active in recent years as some of his contemporaries, including Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford, he has more than paid his dues. Nowadays, he often ranks among the all-time best actors, and his seven Oscar nominations prove it. Furthermore, Hoffman has won Best Actor twice, cementing his place among an exclusive group of performers. And while all of his Oscar-nominated performances are great, some are undoubtedly more iconic.

7 'Tootsie' - (1982)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Tootsie was the must-see comedy blockbuster of 1982, but perhaps some of the film's jokes should have stayed in that decade. Hoffman stars as the struggling actor Michael Dorsey, who goes undercover as the woman Dorothy Michaels to improve his career. His plan proves successful, and he receives a regular role in a soap opera, but things get complicated when he falls for his co-star, a young and beautiful actress.

Although it has several great jokes, Tootsie has aged badly due to its dated views on gender. The idea that a male actor will find more success as a woman, especially in an industry as sexist and exploitative as showbusiness, is also nonsensical, especially by today's standards. However, Hoffman cannot be faulted for some of the film's errors. Even if the film itself has aged poorly, his performance is still quite hilarious; he brings a distinctive warmth and quirkiness to Dorothy, losing himself in the role and delivering a charming performance that can almost make audiences forget about the plot's problematic aspects.

6 'Wag the Dog' - (1997)

Image via New Line Cinema

Although it is now often seen as a meta-commentary about the Presidential scandals of the Bill Clinton administration, Wag the Dog was actually released shortly before news of the Monica Lewinsky scandal actually broke. Barry Levinson's political satire explores the aftermath of a very similar Presidential scandal, which prompts the President's office to hire the Hollywood spin doctor Conrad Brean (Robert De Niro) and Hollywood producer Stanley Motss (Hoffman) to conceive of a way to deceive the public. Their solution? Fake a war so that the public won't care about the sex scandal anymore.

Wag the Dog's biting commentary feels more relevant than ever, and its cynical tone and approach might provoke a strong reaction from the most politically inclined viewers. Hoffman brings his unique brand of lighthearted charm to the role and leans into the plot's eccentricities quite well. Still, De Niro is such a scene-stealer that it feels odd that only Hoffman received a nomination.

5 'Lenny' - (1974)

Image via United Artists

Lenny Bruce was a trailblazing comedian whose groundbreaking routines changed the nature of the stand-up craft. Bob Fosse's 1974 biopic Lenny explores how Bruce's desire to see political change impacted his career. Bruce had a righteous anger about the direction that the country was headed and brought that sense of rage to each of his shows. Even at his funniest, Bruce had real issues on his mind.

Hoffman does a great job of showing how unstable Bruce's lifestyle really was. The filthy, hateful persona that he crafted on stage isn't the same one that he can bring to every aspect of his life. Hoffman is magnetic in the role, and while Fosse's highly stylized approach keeps Bruce somewhat remote, Hoffman imbues the character with dynamic anxiousness. Lenny is among the best movies of 1974, and while Hoffman was Oscar-worthy, he lost to one of the Academy's most puzzling choices: Art Carney in Harry and Tonto.

4 'Kramer vs. Kramer' (1979)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Kramer vs. Kramer felt quite groundbreaking in 1979 due to its relatively balanced depiction of both marital parties in a divorce. Although some aspects of the classic movie have not aged well, Kramer vs. Kramer does its best to empathize with single fathers and struggling mothers. The film explores a child custody battle for the young boy Bill (Justin Henry) between his father, Ted (Hoffman), and his mother, Joanna (Meryl Streep).

Remarkably, Ted is no saint at the beginning of the story, and Hoffman doesn't shy away from his character's rougher edges. The actor beautifully portrays Ted's journey, showing how parenthood forces him to become more empathetic and revealing a sensitive side to a previously unlikeable lead character. The courtroom scenes allow him to do some good, old-fashioned scenery-chewing, but it's his early moments with Henry that justify his victory at the 1980 Academy Awards.

3 'Midnight Cowboy' (1969)

Image via United Artists

Among the most controversial films ever released, 1969's Midnight Cowboy became the only X-rated film to win Best Picture. The film follows the experiences of the naive Texas prostitute Joe Buck (Jon Voight) and an ailing conman known as "Ratso" (Hoffman) as they attempt to survive on the crime-ridden streets of New York City.

Although some things have changed, Midnight Cowboy feels decidedly modern in its uncompromising depiction of poverty. The genuine and unexpected friendship between Buck and Ratso is so powerful that it makes the film's devastating ending even more emotional. The only negative thing that could be said of Hoffman's performance is that Voight arguably outshines him. However, it's Hoffman who has the film's emotional aspect, and his performance is so striking that it will stay with audiences long after the credits roll.

2 'Rain Man' (1988)

Image via MGM/UA Communications Co.

Rain Man may have earned Hoffman a second Oscar, but the film is actually best remembered as a two-hander. The 1988 Best Picture winner follows the pretentious sports agent Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise), who discovers his father secretly had another son, to whom he bequeathed his entire estate. Upon finding his older brother Raymond (Hoffman), Charlie decides to take both his brother and girlfriend Susanna (Valeria Golino) on a road trip to Las Vegas.

The film works because of the great chemistry between Cruise and Hoffman, with both actors creating a heartwarming dynamic from within their respective roles. Hoffman does a good job playing Raymond; however, the film's depiction of him as a savant is now widely regarded as problematic and perpetuating damaging stereotypes about autism. Rain Man is an 80s classic that hasn't aged well, but Hoffman's performance remains impressive from a technical standpoint.

1 'The Graduate' (1967)

Image via Embassy Pictures

Mike Nichols wanted a different cast for The Graduate, but luckily for Hoffman, the role was his. The Graduate follows the young Benjamin Braddock, who has no idea what to do with his life now that he has graduated with a bachelor's degree. As Benjamin ponders his future, he finds himself drawn to both the older married woman. Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft). and her shy younger daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross).

The Graduate may have inspired many other "sex comedies" in the years since its initial release, but few achieve its greatness. The film excels at exploring how difficult the transition from youth to adulthood actually is. Hoffman's performance is both funny and tragic, embodying Benjamin's insecurities and crafting a timeless portrayal of doubt and confusion that is as relatable today as in 1967.

NEXT: The 25 Best Robert De Niro Movies of All Time, Ranked