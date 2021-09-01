Developer Dustwind Studios is bringing their post-apocalyptic real-time tactical action game Dustwind: The Last Resort to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 15. The game has previously only been available on PC through Steam since 2018.

Dustwind: The Last Resort follows players as they navigate their way through a civilization in ruins and must fight other survivors if they wish to survive. The story takes place 25 years after the “Awakening” – an event where AI robots destroyed all life forms on Earth. Humans won the battle, but must live through the aftermath. The main protagonist players control is nameless and suffers from amnesia after being captured and tortured alongside their daughter by other survivors called the Raiders. Players follow the rest of the story where the nameless hero seeks revenge and tries to get their daughter back.

Tactical combat is key if players wish to survive in the wasteland. Players tackle the single-player campaign which contains 16 story missions and develop their own survival strategies as they unravel the story of the nameless hero. Other game modes are available for those who wish to play alone, in a team against other human enemies, or in a team to defeat AI. There’s also the option to play as a dog – can it get much more awesome than that, really?

Players can also tell their own stories with the map editor, or create multiplayer maps with their own rules and share them with the community. The game features a variety of races, such as humans, Valkyries, humanoids, titans, sewer dwarfs, and anima mutants, and as previously mentioned, adorable dogs.

Dustwind: The Last Resort will be available through PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 15.

