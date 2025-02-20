Denis Leary's Colonel Jack Quinn has a hostile encounter with Father Christmas in our exclusive sneak peek from tonight's Going Dutch. "Once Upon a Twice Christmas" will premiere tonight, February 20, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox, and stream the next day on Hulu. In our exclusive sneak peek, it's Christmastime at Garrison Stroopsdorf...even though it's springtime. As a costumed Father Christmas helpfully explains, the locals were unable to celebrate Christmas during World War II, so once peace arrived, it became a local tradition to celebrate the holiday twice a year: once in the winter, and once in the spring.

However, when he takes a few shots at the Americanized Santa Claus, calling him a "grinning mascot for your country's obesity," the Colonel doesn't let the spirit of the season stop him from hurling oranges at the fleeing "RuPope." In tonight's episode, Colonel Quinn's new love interest, local business owner and advocate Dr. Katja Vanderhoff (Catherine Tate, Doctor Who) takes the spotlight. The two are looking forward to having Christmas dinner together, but the ever-blunt Katja tells Jack's daughter, Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak, Dave) that she doesn't like her and that she's not invited. Will the Colonel take this well? Probably not, but you'll only find out if you tune in tonight.

What Is 'Going Dutch' About?

Leary plays Colonel Jack Quinn, a decorated but decidedly unfiltered career soldier. When he gets caught on tape badmouthing several superior officers, his longtime nemesis, General Davidson (Joe Morton, Scandal) has him shipped off to Holland's Garrison Stroopsdorf, the least-important US military base on Earth. There, Quinn finds a world-class fromagerie, a successful bowling alley, a gourmet commissary...and his long-estranged daughter, Maggie. What he does not find is military discipline, dedication, or even weapons (they were hidden under the Christmas ornaments). Now, with the help of his senior staff, including his longtime aide-de-camp Abraham Shah (Danny Pudi, Community), conniving supply officer Dana Conway (Laci Mosley, iCarly), and unkempt IT whiz Elias Papadakis (Hal Cumpston, Nine Perfect Strangers), he intends to whip the camp into shape.

Going Dutch was created and showrun by Joel Church-Cooper (Brockmire) for Fox Entertainment Studios. Leary executive produces alongside son Jack Leary, who also produced Leary's prior TV series, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, under their Amoeba production banner; Church-Cooper also executive produces.

"Once Upon a Twice Christmas" will premiere tonight, February 20, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox, and stream the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new sneak peek from tonight's Going Dutch above.