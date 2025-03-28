Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Disney's Snow White.

Disney's latest live-action remake, Snow White, has already become a bit of a punching bag. A lot of the backlash is politically charged or people's personal prejudices towards Zegler's casting. However, it has to be acknowledged that the reboot does make some strange decisions in translating the iconic 1937 animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, into live-action. One change, in particular, concerns the highly derided new versions of the seven dwarfs. The seven dwarfs from the original feature return in the live-action update, but they now exist as CG-animated creations, causing an unsettling uncanny valley effect with their visual interpretations. But that's not only the weird aspect involving the seven dwarfs, as they now appear to possess magical powers in the live-action feature. It's time to unpack what exactly is happening with Bashful, Dopey, Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sneezy, and Sleepy in Disney's Snow White.

The Seven Dwarfs Now Have Undefined Magical Powers

The new film introduces the live-action seven dwarfs in a very similar fashion to their 1937 counterparts. After Princess Snow White (Rachel Zegler) flees into the Dark Forest and takes refuge in the seven dwarfs' home, the dwarfs are shown working their daily routine in the jewel mines as they sing the newly updated version of "Heigh Ho." But something strange happens. The Seven Dwarfs now have magical marks on their hands, and they use these marks to light up the mines and find more precious gems. The lyrics of the song say, "Deep in the dark, our magical mark, a spot with a sparkle, starts to shine. There's gems in the land, so hold up your hand, as light so brightly fills the mine."

The existence of their magic is interesting, but the idea does not receive further exploration throughout the film. However, it does imply that the seven dwarfs are not human, but rather, they are magical beings, with less of a resemblance to the average guman. They are more akin to fantasy gnomes or elves. The Seven Dwarfs only use their magical marks during the mine sequence early in the film, and the magical ability is never referenced again.

The Seven Dwarfs Are Now Magical Fantasy Creatures

Image Via Disney

Something else happens while the seven dwarfs speak with Snow White after first meeting her, suggesting their magical, otherworldly origins. Doc (Jeremy Swift) mentions that they have not seen a human in their forest in over a hundred years. Additional snippets of dialogue indicate that the seven dwarfs have known each other for hundreds of years, revealing that the characters are either extremely old or perhaps immortal beings. It's a poor attempt at fleshing out the backstories of the characters. Director Marc Webb and writer Erin Cressida Wilson introduce these ideas but do very little with them. The seven dwarfs are now magical fantasy beings, but the rest of the plot fails to explore the new revelation. It seems like a failed case of trying to have your cake and eating it too.

In the 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, not much is revealed about the seven dwarfs other than that they work as miners and live alone in the forest. Nevertheless, the original film offers the right amount of characterization necessary for such a short running time. The seven dwarfs are kind miners who offer Snow White refuge from the Evil Queen. All their names reflect their personalities. It's simple, quaint storytelling for a Disney-animated fairy tale. The problem is that the new live-action version attempts to flesh out the original animated version by introducing new ideas, such as magical powers. However, the narrative does little else to explore the newly introduced layers of their characterizations.

'Snow White' Sadly Marginalizes the New Seven Dwarfs