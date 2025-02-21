The 1995 film adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s gangster comedy Get Shorty was the peak of John Travolta's comeback period. Riding high off his career-saving role in Pulp Fiction, Travolta expanded his smooth, laid-back charm to the role of Miami loan shark-turned-Hollywood movie producer Ernesto "Chili" Palmer. Ten years later, he tried unsuccessfully to transition his signature character into the new millennium with Be Cool.

Based on Leonard’s 1999 novel under the direction of F. Gary Gray (The Italian Job, Straight Outta Compton), Be Cool saw Chili Palmer enter the gangster-ridden music industry in Los Angeles. It tapped into the real-world controversies of the hip-hop scene, well documented in the ‘90s with Death Row and Bad Boy Records, while retaining the laid-back dark humor of Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1995 crime comedy. Unfortunately, the new ensemble supporting Travolta falls short of elevating an average beat-for-beat remake of the original.

What Is 'Be Cool' About?