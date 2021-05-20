Looks like Johnson isn't ready to show off the entire costume quite yet.

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson gave his 238 million Instagram followers a tease of his character’s suit in the upcoming DCEU flick. When we say tease, we mean it in every sense of the word, as Johnson only showed off about two square inches of fabric below his neck in his new social media post. The actor shared two new photos to his feed where he was promoting his ZOA Energy drink, as he digitally attended a board meeting for the company while on a 30-minute break from filming Black Adam.

After talking about all things ZOA, Johnson noted in the caption that if you “ZOOM IN, you’ll see a small piece of my GOLD BLACK ADAM peeking out from under my black cloak of secrecy.” He wasn’t kidding, as only a small fleck of gold can be seen on the black fabric of his suit, which hid underneath a solid black smock.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: ‘Black Adam’ Cast Adds Hot Jafar Actor Marwan Kenzari

This is the first real look we’ve gotten of Black Adam’s suit, but there have been a few incantations put together by graphic artist Bosslogic over the last two years. The artist has shared some of his work on Twitter, which depicts Black Adam in the classic all-black suit, with a large golden lightning bolt down the center of his chest, in addition to gold gloves and a thick matching waistband.

Black Adam is currently filming in Atlanta, and the cast looks to be rounded out with the addition of Young Rock star Uli Latukefu, who many are suspecting will play a younger version of Johnson’s character. Latukefu joins Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Pierce Brosnan (Dr. Fate), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), and Sarah Shahi (Adrianna Tomaz) in the cast. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also worked with Johnson on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which lands in theaters next on July 30.

Black Adam comes to theaters on July 29, 2022. Check out Johnson’s costume tease below.

KEEP READING: Here’s a Full List of Upcoming DC Movies: From 'The Batman' to 'Aquaman 2'

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Intelligence’ Season 2 Trailer Has David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed Trying to Save the World The new season of 'Intelligence' comes next month.

Read Next