Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made an electrifying appearance in Hall H of San Diego Comic-con for the Black Adam panel. During the Warner Bros. Pictures’ presentation, Johnson appeared in costume as the anti-hero. Rising above the crowd amid smoke and thunders, he addressed the fans, “Hall H, you’ve been warned. The DC universe will never be the same, again.” With that, the crowd gave him a roaring welcome bursting in applause.

Along with Johnson the panel included Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell, and director Jaume Collet-Serra. The presentation also debuted never-before-seen footage from the upcoming film as Johnson gave every fan in the crowd the opportunity to see Black Adam in IMAX for free, as a gift. The movie’s trailer was also showcased which sees Black Adam going head-to-head with the members of the Justice Society of America. We also see Doctor Fate laying out Adam’s two paths ahead of him: he can either be the destroyer of the world or be its savior.

Whichever path he chooses Black Adam is certainly an unformidable force to reckon with and so is Johnson. Also, his words sound more prognostic than a warning as the current DC movie roster misses some powerful characters who can actually go up against Black Adam like in the comics. However, Black Adam is a primary antagonist of Shazam! And with the success of Zachary Levi-led movie and the promising upcoming sequel, a crossover could be on the horizon.

Image via Warner Brothers

Black Adam has been Johnson’s passion project as the star has been attached to it since 2014. Sera, who previously worked with Johnson in Disney’s Jungle King, directs from a script by the trio Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Johnson also served as an executive producer alongside Walter Hamada, Eric McLeod, and Scott Sheldon.

Along with Johnson in the titular role, Black Adam casts Hodge as Hawkman, Centineo as Atom Smasher, Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Furthermore, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer, and Uli Latukefu have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Black Adam will debut in theaters on October 21, meanwhile, check out Johnson's SDCC entry and the synopsis below: