Dwayne Johnson Teases His ‘Black Adam’ Transformation, Says it Will Change the DCEU

The DCEU is about to get shaken up in a major way, according to Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson. The muscled-up movie star teased his physical transformation into the powerful DC Comics anti-hero Black Adam.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” Johnson wrote as part of the Instagram caption to a very intense black-and-white photo of him sweating it out in the gym. The actor continued the caption, writing, “Training and prep for #BlackAdam has been a grind but this passion project outweighs the sacrifices. Truth, justice and the Black Adam way.” Johnson is no stranger to transforming himself physically for every new role he takes on. Sure, our dear sweet Rockmeister has always been a very fit fella, but he’s always focused on doing the work to tailor his body so it matches what he’s doing for every role he tackles.

Johnson’s confident Instagram claims his Black Adam is going to outdo Superman and Batman arrive just a few months before filming is set to start on the upcoming DCEU movie. Black Adam will focus on the intriguing anti-hero of the same name who, in the world of DC Comics, has often served as a villain of the hero Shazam. It’s still unclear if DCEU star Zachary Levi will reprise his role as Shazam in any capacity in Black Adam. In fact, much of the casting on Black Adam has yet to be announced. Aside from Johnson’s involvement, the only other key cast or crew information we have is that Jaume Collet-Serra is set to direct, Lawrence Sher (Joker) will serve as cinematographer, and Adam Sztykiel (Rampage, Due Date) is adapting the script from the Black Adam comics.

Black Adam is scheduled to arrive in theaters December 22, 2021. For more, check out our release dates calendar for upcoming superhero movies.