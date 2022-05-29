While Marvel is on the verge of having a major summer, DC is looking to have a killer fall. One of their highly anticipated films coming out later this year is Black Adam. After many years and development and a few delays, Dwayne Johnson is finally taking the throne this October as the famous anti-hero. Fans have been anxiously waiting for the first full trailer for the film, and with the summer movie season in full swing, it was a sure-fire bet that the trailer would be dropping soon. Now Johnson has taken to his Instagram to announce that a trailer for Black Adam will be released on Wednesday, June 8.

In Johnson’s heartfelt post announcing the trailer, the actor once again expressed his dedication and commitment to the role. Johnson has not been shy about how much he cares about this character and how much preparation he puts in on a daily basis. This particular post focused on the iconic throne of Black Adam. “For the millions of you who know the Black Adam mythology - you understand the meaning and power of this throne,” Johnson wrote. He continued on saying, “I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t sit on it until we shot the actual scene where Black Adam has earned his right to take his sacred place on high. His throne is a big deal.” The photo, along with his new post, sees Johnson in costume once again; the actor is seen reading script pages, as he sits in front of Adam’s throne doing his “homework.” He also revealed in the post that they had finally filmed the iconic moment when Adam sits on his throne for the first time.

Adam sitting on his throne is an iconic comic book moment that has been cemented in the minds of fans thanks to brilliant artists like Alex Ross, and as such, there is significant anticipation among fans to see the legendary panel brought to life in the upcoming film.

Image via Warner Bros.

While we have seen pieces of footage for this film in storyboard trailers and sizzle reels, this upcoming trailer is going to be the first extended look at various aspects of the film. This is not just a film introducing Black Adam, this is an epic story that is ambitiously introducing The Justice Society of America to casual moviegoers. It is going to be interesting to see new characters such as Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman in this upcoming trailer.

Black Adam is currently in the middle of reshoots, but the film is set to be released in theaters on October 21, with the trailer coming out on June 8. While fans wait for this new trailer, you can view Johnson’s post announcing its date down below:

