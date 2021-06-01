Dwayne Johnson is showing off his new, shredded physique while revealing that he's been hard at work training for some upcoming scenes in the Black Adam movie. In a new photo posted to his Instagram account over Memorial Day weekend, the actor shared that he's preparing to film scenes that apparently require some particularly grueling workouts.

"Big week for #BlackAdam shooting my 'champion' scenes with my shirt off and showing my body" reads the caption. "Been working extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career." Johnson goes on to explain his training strategy, from manipulating his electrolytes and incorporating more intense cardio to push-and-pull resistance training in order to get the "dense, dry, detailed muscle" definition that he wanted for his role. The new photo comes weeks after Johnson gave fans the tiniest hint of his Black Adam costume in a similar social media post.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Teases ‘Black Adam’ Costume in New Instagram Post

So what do we know about Black Adam so far, other than Johnson's physique? Truth be told, not much. The movie is based on the DC anti-hero of the same name, and the silver screen adaptation will be closely related to the action/adventure comedy Shazam! which was released in theaters in 2019. Obviously, fans of the comic books have been speculating how the plot will shape out based on the graphic novels, but it's not uncommon for Hollywood to take its own approach when it comes to big-screen adaptations.

Does that mean that comic book fans and action movie aficionados will be at odds with the final production? Not necessarily. Aquaman, Birds of Prey, and Wonder Woman have all performed well at the box office within the last few years. And with such star power behind the casting of Black Adam, it's likely that the movie will have a big turnout. The film is slated for a July 29, 2022 release date. Check out Johnson's Instagram post below:

KEEP READING: ‘Black Adam’ Reunites Dwayne Johnson with ‘Young Rock’ Star Uli Latukefu in Mystery Role

Share Share Tweet Email

The Collider Podcast, Ep. 319 - 'Mare of Easttown' and What's Next for HBO Matt, Adam, and Liz discuss the Kate Winslet HBO series.

Read Next