It seems that upcoming drama The Whale has got The Rock seal of approval. Even though he doesn’t mention having watched the Darren Aronofsky film yet, international superstar Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to praise fellow actor Brendan Fraser, who earlier this week was filmed crying after a screening of his most recent movie. The former Mummy star received a standing ovation for his performance as a 600-pound man who struggles to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Fraser’s performance has been praised not only because of the physically different character he plays, but also because across mainstream movies, the actor is mostly known for tackling comedic roles. While Fraser is not the first and certainly not the last comedic actor who decided to play against type, it is always surprising to see the extent of an actor’s talent. The Whale is being credited as the start of Fraser’s comeback to mainstream moviemaking, and if the praise he’s been receiving is any indication, we’ll definitely see more of him in the coming months during the awards season.

In a nostalgic tweet, Johnson wrote he was touched by the ovation that Fraser received in Venice, and revealed that Fraser was one of the people that supported him when the Hollywood superstar decided to switch from the wrestling world to an acting career. Johnson shared the video in which Fraser cries during the applause and added that he’s “rooting” for his friend’s success.

Johnson made his onscreen debut – a time in the early aughts when he still went by his stage name “The Rock” – with the second entry in The Mummy film series. He had a small part in The Mummy Returns, which was later expanded into a lead role in the spin-off and prequel adventure The Scorpion King. In both entries, Johnson played Egyptian warrior Mathayus, while Fraser played a treasure hunter.

Based on a stage play by playwright Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale is adapted for the screen by Hunter himself, who makes his feature film writing debut with the title. The drama is also a sharp turn in director Darren Aronofsky's career, who takes on a “normal” project after helming wild stories like Black Swan, Noah, and mother!. The cast of The Whale also features Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Hong Chau (Big Little Lies), Ty Simpkins (Insidious: The Last Key), and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead).

The Whale premieres in theaters on December 9. An official trailer is yet to be released. You can check out Johnson’s tweet below: