Dwayne Johnson might be in a bit of a career rut, seeing as he hasn't had a theatrical hit since the pre-pandemic era, but there's no denying his considerable accomplishments as a mainstream movie star. Johnson most recently starred in the costly Amazon MGM action-adventure film Red One, which has been under-performing at the box office. The movie has grossed only around $120 million worldwide so far, against a budget reported to be as high as $250 million. But despite this, the movie has helped push Johnson up the list of the world's highest-grossing movie stars.

Combined, Johnson's films as a lead star have grossed $3.686 billion domestically, putting him $1 million ahead of Johnny Depp. He is now the 14th-highest grossing film star in domestic box office history; the list is led by Samuel L. Jackson. On the all-time global list, Johnson ranks a spot higher, but trails Depp. His films have generated over $10 billion worldwide. His biggest global hit remains Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which grossed over $960 million in 2017. The film's success spawned a sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, which made over $800 million globally a couple of years later.

The two Jumanji movies came on the heels of a string of solo hits that Johnson delivered back-to-back; films such as San Andreas ($456 million worldwide), Rampage ($427 million worldwide), and Skyscraper ($304 million worldwide). During this time, Johnson also appeared in four Fast and Furious movies, which have contributed billions of dollars to his career haul. He is supposedly rejoining the franchise after making a cameo in the latest installment, Fast X, which grossed over $700 million worldwide.

Johnson Will Scale Bigger Heights this Week, with 'Moana 2'

Also starring Chris Evans, Red One was originally conceptualized as a streaming title, but was moved to theaters after it received positive scores in test screenings. While the audience response has been validated - the movie holds a 90% audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes - Red One wasn't exactly embraced by critics, who gave it a "rotten" 31% RT score. The warm audience reception has also failed to translate into box office revenue, with the film experiencing a bigger second-weekend drop than holiday titles of its kind normally do. You can watch Red One in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.