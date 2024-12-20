Although their Christmas-themed action-adventure film Red One under-performed at the box office, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans remain two of the most successful movie stars of all time, going by the combined grosses of their films. They’re currently ranked as high as 10 and 11 on the all-time charts, with Johnson having recently hit a massive new milestone thanks to the hugely successful Moana 2. Johnson also earned the unique distinction of having featured in two films that topped the domestic box office in the same month.

The combined gross of Johnson’s films has now passed the $11.1 billion mark worldwide. He’s currently trailing Evans’ career box office haul by around $300 million. If he bridges this gap, he’ll become one of the 10 highest-grossing movie stars of all time. Johnson’s biggest hits are Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious, both of which grossed over $1 billion worldwide, but as far as films that ride on his shoulders are concerned, his top-grossing hit remains Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which concluded its global run with over $960 million.

Red One has already cemented itself as a streaming hit, after a lackluster theatrical run that saw it earn around $95 million domestically and around $180 million worldwide. The movie still has an outside chance of passing the $200 million mark worldwide, but it actually has a realistic shot of hitting the $100 million milestone domestically. Originally conceived as a streaming title, Red One was given a theatrical release following positive test screenings. The gamble appears to have been based on accurate data; Red One earned an excellent 90% audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although it failed to impress critics, who gave it a 30% score. The movie cost a reported $200 million-plus to produce, which makes it Johnson’s third high-profile under-performer in about as many years, after Jungle Cruise and Black Adam.

Johnson Has a Diverse Line-Up of Movies

Moana 2, on the other hand, has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. With over $720 million worldwide, Moana 2 is currently the third-biggest animated release of the year, and one of the top five hits of 2024 at the global box office. The film wasn’t as well received as the original Moana, but has enough goodwill going for it that the mixed reception has been rendered meaningless. It appears to have settled at a borderline “fresh” 61% approval rating on RT. Johnson will reprise his role as Maui in an upcoming live-action remake of the first film, due out in 2026. He will also star in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, which marks a significant departure from the mega-budget projects that he has been associating himself with in recent years.

You can watch Red One at home and Moana 2 in theaters.

Moana 2
Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean.
Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller
Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda
Release Date November 27, 2024
Runtime 100 Minutes
Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker

