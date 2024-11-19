Amazon MGM Studios’ Christmas-themed action-adventure film Red One came in lower than the already disheartening initial estimates this weekend, as it launched in over 4,000 domestic theaters. The movie was projected to have grossed $34 million in its first three days of release, but the number was revised to $32 million once actual figures were reported by the studio on Monday. This is a concerning result for a film that cost a reported $250 million to produce, and features globally renowned stars such as Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in the lead roles. Nonetheless, the film’s performance was enough to push Johnson’s career box office past an important milestone.

With $32 million domestically and $51 million from overseas markets, Red One’s cumulative global haul now stands at $83 million. With this, Johnson’s already exemplary box office performance has hit new heights. Films featuring him in lead or lead-adjacent roles have now generated more than $10.3 billion worldwide. This doesn’t, however, include a couple of the Fast and Furious movies; taking into account all his films, Johnson’s career box office is on the cusp of hitting the $14 billion mark globally. He's currently the 15th-highest grossing star at the domestic box office, behind Johnny Depp, having just overtaken Eddie Murphy and Steve Carell. There’s a reason why he’s among the highest-paid movie stars in the world, regardless of recent hiccups.

Johnson hasn’t had a major theatrical hit since Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019. In the pandemic era, he starred in the big-budget adventure film Jungle Cruise ($210 million worldwide), DC League of Super Pets ($203 million), and most notably, Black Adam ($390 million). The superhero film, designed to revitalize the flailing DC Extended Universe, was a costly misfire. Not only did it fail to change the hierarchy of power within the DCEU, it put Johnson in a very difficult position as a movie star. Originally designed as a Prime Video title, Red One was given a theatrical release following positive test screenings. The movie has a lot riding on it, especially considering the cancelation of his DC ambitions, his distancing from the Fast and Furious series, and the fact that there has been no progress on the two sequels to his Netflix release, Red Notice.

