In the middle of shooting DC's live-action Black Adam movie, Dwayne Johnsonhas signed on to voice Superman's dog, Krypto the Super-Dog, in WB's animated movie DC League of Super-Pets, Collider has confirmed.

Sam Levine and writer Jared Stern are co-directing the film, which finds Krypto teaming up with a flyingcat to stop crime while the Man of Steel is on vacation. DC League of Super-Pets will be the first-ever feature to star Superman’s best friend, and it is expected to hit theaters on May 20, 2022.

An A-list voice cast is expected to surround Johnson, who is producing under his Seven Bucks banner along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia as well as Patricia Hicks and Stern.John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will executive produce alongside Nicholas Stoller. The film hails from Warner Animation Group, and Warner Bros. brass is said to be impressed with how things are coming along thus far.

Johnson is, of course, already in business with Warners and DC on Black Adam, in which he'll star alongside Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Djimon Hounsou, Marwan Kenzari and Pierce Brosnan. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the comic book movie, which co-stars Sarah Shahi and Quintessa Swindell and is slated for release on July 29, 2022. So it seems that Krypto the Super-Dog will be the first DC hero Johnson plays on the big screen.

DC League of Super-Pets will open just before the Memorial Day weekend frame next year, which will see the release of Mission: Impossible 7 and John Wick: Chapter 4. It will no doubt be positioned as a family-friendly alternative, and I can see it being quite popular with the kiddos. If only pets were allowed inside movie theaters, then we could really have a party! Up next for Johnson is Disney's Jungle Cruise, which pairs him with Emily Blunt and a villainous Jesse Plemons.

