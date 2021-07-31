Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt gave some very lucky Disneyland visitors the surprise of a lifetime when they joined them on the Jungle Cruise ride earlier this week.

The actors were busy promoting their new film when they hopped aboard the famous theme park attraction as "secret skippers." Awaiting Jungle Cruise riders were thrilled to see the actors on board, and when they took off, hilarity ensued. Johnson and Blunt joined the captain and asked the riders trivia questions along the way, most of which were fed to them through earpieces by co-star Jack Whitehall.

Whitehall seemed to pick on Johnson more than Blunt, forcing the actor to say some pretty ridiculous things over the ride's speaker system. While Blunt asked some general trivia about the Jungle Cruise ride, Johnson was forced to ask the passengers if they knew who People's Sexiest Man Alive was in 2016. Hint — it was him. Additionally, the actor also had to ask the riders to bow their heads so he could read them a "beautiful ancient proverb." He then proceeded to read the lyrics of "Waterfalls" by TLC.

Blunt wasn't immune to Whitehall's poking, however. The actor had his co-star list the different wonders of the world, each of which was a Blunt film. He persuaded her to mention "Sherlock Gnomes," the 2018 animated flick where she voiced Juliet. Embarrassed about her participation in the film that earned a 27% on Rotten Tomatoes, Blunt avoided mentioning the movie out loud at first. She eventually caved when she said it to the passengers, and Johnson added that it was a great film, saying he cried when he saw it. Firing back, Blunt asked, "Who cried when they saw Baywatch? Dwayne's agent cried."

When the ride came to a close, Johnson and Blunt informed the Jungle Cruise passengers that they were fed their lines from Whitehall. It was quite the experience for all and proved that Johnson and Blunt have fantastic comedic chemistry and a great relationship.

Jungle Cruise is now in theaters and available for Premiere Access on Disney+. Check out the hilarious full video below.

