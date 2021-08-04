They also talk about all the nuanced details that went into getting the script right.

With director Jaume Collet-Serra’s Jungle Cruise now playing in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access, I recently spoke with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt about making the fun adventure film. During the interview, they talked about why it took so long for the film to get made, all the nuanced details that went into getting the script right, how they build huge practical sets for the production, shooting the film practically, and what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Jungle Cruise.

As most of you know from the trailers, Jungle Cruise is based on the famous Disneyland theme park ride and stars Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain alongside Emily Blunt as the determined explorer on a research mission. Loaded with nods to the ride, fantastic chemistry between Johnson and Blunt, and a number of surprising twists and turns, Jungle Cruise is one of those films that everyone will enjoy. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Veronica Falcón, and Paul Giamatti.

Check out what they had to say in the player above. For more on the film you can watch my interview with producers John Davis & John Fox which includes what it was like visitingthe secret Disney vault in Burbank.

