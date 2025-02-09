The Expendables is a film franchise that should have lasted longer than it did. It had a killer hook: gathering together the biggest action stars of the '80s and '90s into a formidable fighting force is the kind of high-concept pitch that keeps a franchise running for years. But rather than enjoying the longevity of the Fast and Furious franchise or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Expendables films suffered a series of diminishing returns. The Expendables 3 took a hard shift from the first two films' bloody mayhem with its PG-13 rating, and was leaked online three weeks before its release. As for Expen4bles, it's debatable whether its greatest sin is cramming shoddy visual effects into nearly every scene, saddling Megan Fox with a role that makes her Transformers character look well-developed, or not letting actual martial arts legend Tony Jaa show off his skills.

There is one actor who could have turned the tide for the Expendables franchise: Dwayne Johnson. The Rock expressed interest in joining the franchise, and it was for a role that no one would have expected. It also would have given the franchise the shot in the arm it needed. The question is, what role did Johnson want to play in the Expendables franchise?

Dwayne Johnson Wanted To Be a Villain in the Expendables Universe

Johnson briefly discussed his role in a Reddit AMA meant to promote Hercules in 2014, where a fan asked him if he would join the Expendables franchise. Johnson did express his desire to be a part of a future Expendables film...but as a villain, rather than a hero. "I don’t want to be on their team... I want to hunt every single one of them down," he said, saying that he would only have spared Ronda Rousey's Luna Maya and Terry Crews' Hale Caesar.

This was a surprising choice; prior to this point, the only real villainous roles Johnson had played were the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns and Sgt. Asher "Sarge" Mahonin in Doom. But it also makes sense, because the villains of the Expendables films tended to be big-name actors, and Johnson definitely would have fit the bill. (Even if he couldn't match the sheer swagger that Jean-Claude Van Damme brought to his villain role in The Expendables 2.)

A Villainous Dwayne Johnson Would've Given The Expendables Franchise a Fun Edge