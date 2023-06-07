Fast X truly felt like the Avengers: Infinity War of the Fast & Furious franchise, and not just because a few of the characters spend some time talking about the weirdness of having been in space (to Fast X’s credit, this is something that happened in the previous movie). It was very much the first part of what’s now (allegedly) a trilogy of films set to conclude this era of the Fast & Furious franchise that featured both a memorable new villain in Jason Momoa and cameos and appearances from many characters from the previous installments in the series. It’s still odd to see that the Fast & Furious family now includes Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Rita Moreno, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, and now Pete Davidson, apparently. If it wasn’t enough that the franchise that started off as a cheap ripoff of Point Break now has four Academy Award-winning actors in its “family,” Dwayne Johnson returned to the series after his confusing public standoff against Vin Diesel. While this has prompted the notion of Johnson returning to play Luke Hobbs in a standalone spin-off movie? That would be just about the worst thing the series could do next.

Related: Jason Momoa’s 'Fast X' Villain Finally Upends This Aspect of the Franchise

When Did Dwayne Johnson Enter the Fast & Furious Franchise?

Image via Universal

When Johnson first appeared in 2011’s Fast Five, it felt like he was adding a new level of momentum to the series. Diesel and Paul Walker had united in 2009’s Fast & Furious, but Fast Five raised the level of action filmmaking and transformed the series into a heist franchise. The only way for the franchise to add any stakes anymore was by having a star who provided a real sense of menace and challenged Diesel on a physical and star level. Similar to how the best James Bond movies are the ones with the most memorable villains, Johnson added a level of energy that the Fast & Furious franchise had lacked and helped it transform from being a joke into being a legitimately electrifying blockbuster franchise.

Unfortunately, that level of momentum tends to deplete when every villain in the series becomes an anti-hero. Though it was fun to see Johnson pop up in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious, it felt like he was simply unnecessary to the story. While Johnson was apparently granted a role alongside Statham in the 2019 spin-off Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in order to placate Johnson as a result of his feud with Diesel, the spin-off failed to distinguish itself from any other spy or espionage film. Johnson has overstayed his welcome in the Fast & Furious franchise, and either a Hobbs & Shaw sequel or a standalone Hobbs film would not be an ideal direction for Johnson to take his career next.

Dwayne Johnson Prioritizes Quantity Over Quality

Image via Warner Bros.

Hobbs & Shaw occupied a strange place in the Fast & Furious franchise because it was fairly middling in terms of quality. While it certainly wasn’t as embarrassing as the failures of F9 and The Fate of the Furious, it also certainly didn’t reach the heights of Fast Five or The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. What was odder was that Hobbs & Shaw simply felt like just another spy franchise. For as much as the “family” element of the core series is a joke, it’s also a factor that distinguishes it. It just seemed confusing to spend time investing in another espionage franchise considering that moviegoers had the option of investing in ongoing series that were actually doing something innovative within that genre, such as the subversively satirical slant of the Kingsman series, Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and whatever next James Bond story deserves a movie adaptation next emerges in the wake of Daniel Craig’s departure from the series after No Time To Die.

If Hobbs & Shaw was just another “buddy cop action movie,” then it seems like a standalone Hobbs movie would just be another standard action film for Johnson. The only question is whether that’s something that anyone really wants to see. Despite the notion that Johnson is one of the best action stars of the generation, he hasn’t created any genuine classics in the same way that Cruise, Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, or even Statham have had. In recent years, terrible films such as Hercules, San Andreas, Baywatch, Rampage, Skyscraper, and Red Notice have seriously diluted the quality of his output. Considering that his upcoming projects include a Christmas comedy Red One alongside Chris Evans, it doesn’t seem like Johnson is learning any lessons. What’s to say that a Hobbs film would be anything different?

What Should Dwayne Johnson Do Next?

Image Via Warner Bros.

It’s safe to say that Johnson may no longer be the universally likable star that everyone imagined him to be. The ongoing controversy in the DC Universe pertaining to his rejected Shazam!: Fury of the Gods cameo and feud with Zachary Levi, his apparent beef with film critics and box office pundits over the reported box office performance and failure of Black Adam, and his initial “promise” to return Henry Cavill to the DC Universe prior to James Gunn’s takeover of the franchise are all proof that Johnson’s ego has started to become even bigger than his muscles. At this point, the only way for a Hobbs film to stand out would be to add Levi to the cast!

What’s disappointing is that Johnson now has the potential to do something different with his career and return to being a character actor, where he has always done his best work. Even if he doesn’t return to something as widely crazy as his work in Richard Kelly’s cult masterpiece Southland Tales, which remains the best work of his career, the Jumanji franchise has proven that Johnson is more fun when he’s being a little bit more cheeky and self-aware. Johnson now has the chance to break free of his franchise obligations and try something new, but a Hobbs film would once again tie him back to a franchise that only needed him once.