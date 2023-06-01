It's official, Daddy is going back to work after all. On the back of Dwayne Johnson's surprise post-credits scene appearance in Fast X, Luke Hobbs is slated to make a formal return to the franchise. Hobbs' return was such a surprise that the Hollywood star revealed he was sent videos of audiences from around the world roaring in celebration in what he described as mimicking a "rock concert." The news comes as a particular shock after Johnson said there was "no chance" of a return following widespread reports of a spat with franchise star Vin Diesel. However, in true Fast spirit, the pair have found renewed common ground in the name of family with Johnson stating that that pair have been "like brothers for years and despite having our differences." With the past well in the past off-screen, Johnson is now ready to revisit his Fast counterpart in what he promises will be an "earth-shattering" showdown between Hobbs and Jason Momoa's deadly antagonist Dante.

In Fast X audiences witness Dante torment Dom (Diesel) and his family in pursuit of revenge after the death of his father and drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida). Whilst Dom was certainly involved in a chase with Reyes, it was Hobbs that eventually pulled the trigger taking him out for good. Given that fact, it makes perfect sense that Hobbs is also very much on Dante's radar - something which becomes acutely apparent at the end of Fast X when Hobbs receives a threatening call, not that he is at all intimidated by him. With two such colossal characters set to go head-to-head, there is likely to be an epic collision in the next Fast installment according to Johnson. In a Twitter video to fans following news of his franchise return, the wrestler-turned-actor teased: "...It's not even unfinished business between Jason Mamoa's character - who did a great job by the way with his character of Dante - it's not even unfinished business between Dante and Hobbs, it's business is about to pick up...oh shit...business is about to pick up so if you thought The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin headlining three WrestleManias, if you thought that was earth-shattering, well wait to you see when Dante and Hobbs collide."

When Will We See Hobbs' Formal Return?

Although the teaser of Hobbs appeared at the end of Fast X, it is understood that the Dante v Hobbs showdown will take place in a spin-off set to bridge the gap between the end of the latest installment and Fast X: Part II - with Johnson's film named as Fast X.5 by The Hollywood Reporter. "The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II," Johnson wrote in the Tweet accompanying his video.

Fast X.5, which Johnson has dubbed a part of the "bigger plans" brimming around the Fast saga, looks to subtly mark the start of a series of spin-offs as the cast prepares to wind down the main franchise in an epic trilogy and hand the baton on to the next generation. Film star Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Diesel's love interest and right hand on-screen, told how she was ready to sit shotgun in the name of allowing new stories to flourish. Diesel also previously told how he had started a female spin-off back in 2017 with many other great character stories on the table. In other words, Fast X may mark the beginning of the end but the road is a lot longer than fans perhaps first anticipated.

