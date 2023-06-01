Well, that's certainly one way to do it. It was announced that Dwayne Johnson will officially reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast Saga, in a new standalone film set between the events of the recently released Fast X and the upcoming, currently untitled Fast and the Furious 11, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Audiences last got a glimpse of Hobbs in the post-credit scene for Fast X, where he received a chilling message from the film's primary antagonist Dante (Jason Momoa), who is on a mission to bring down anyone he sees as having a role in his father's death. The appearance was obviously exciting for fans, who were not expecting to see Johnson in the film, following a widely publicized falling out between him and franchise star Vin Diesel where he stated there was "no chance" he would return for the film.

The new film will be penned by Chris Morgan, who has written a handful of the latter Fast Saga films, including Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, which saw Johnson starring opposite Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, another mainstay of the high-octane saga.

What Is Dwayne Johnson's Fast and Furious Movie About?

Obviously, it is still very early days for the project, and details are few, though it makes sense to think that the film will follow up on that post-credit scene from Fast X. Though Dante is antagonizing Hobbs as well — though perhaps not as much as he is Dom Toretto and family — it's unlikely this new standalone (referred to as FastX.5 by sources speaking to The Hollywood Reporter) will see Hobbs take out Dante himself. It could be that we see what he's been up to since Hobbs and Shaw — maybe with a little appearance from Statham? After all, it doesn't need to be a sequel for you to spend time with family!

