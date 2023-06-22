While Fast X was released in theatres recently, the future of the franchise is already in motion, as the provisional title for the next movie in the series in Fast Presents: Hobbs and Reyes. According to Production Weekly, one of the most beloved characters in the history of the Toretto family is making a comeback, and he might be joined by one of the best additions to the main cast in recent memory. After staying away for a few years, Dwayne Johnson is coming back as Luke Hobbs, the special agent that was hired to take down the main characters of the series, only to end up joining their crew later on.

And he might not be alone for the ride, as the title suggests that Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) will also be a part of the upcoming story. The villain was introduced a few weeks ago, when Fast X raced towards cinemas from all over the world. Even if he was out for revenge against Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), there's not a reason to prevent him from working with Johnson's character. After all, allegiances change all the time in the universe of The Fast and the Furious, and the people trying to kill the Toretto family during a movie can instantly become their allies by the time they return to theatres.

Hobbs was introduced all the way back in Fast Five, when he was introduced as a Diplomatic Security Service agent. The role was conceived with Tommy Lee Jones in mind, but when Diesel found out the audiences' desire to seeing him in a movie with Johnson thanks to social media, he quickly changed the script in order for the character to be perfect for the former WWE superstar. And the plan seemed to work, with Hobbs instantly being embraced by the franchise's long-time fans setting the stage for him to be more involved with the adventures of the Toretto family.

Hobb's First Rodeo

It looks like Dwayne Johnson is not ready to join the storyline of the main franchise again, as he is coming back for yet another spin-off. The last time he stepped away from the main Toretto family storyline, he ended up starring in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. Alongside Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, the movie followed the titular heroes as they tried to stop Brixton Lore (Idris Elba), a villain who used to be a secret agent, but ended up as an international terrorist. The first spin-off from the franchise ended up earning around $760 million at the worldwide box office, giving Universal the confidence necessary to approve the development of the upcoming film.

