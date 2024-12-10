Dwayne Johnson has been having an uncertain time, career-wise, in the last few years. Some of his most expensive films have either been released directly on streaming platforms, or have under-performed at the box office. Nevertheless, he recently earned the unique distinction of having delivered two films that topped the box office in the same month. Thanks to the Christmas-themed action-adventure Red One and the animated sequel Moana 2, Johnson has climbed further up the rankings of the world’s highest-grossing movie stars.

His films in leading roles have now grossed a combined total of $10.99 billion worldwide, establishing him as the 11th-highest grossing star of all time. He ranks one spot behind his Red One co-star Chris Evans, whose films have generated a combined total of $11.3 billion globally. There’s a solid chance that Johnson overtakes Evans in the next few weeks to enter the elite top 10 list, especially if Moana 2 performs as it is expected to. The movie has so far generated around $600 million worldwide, while Red One has grossed a little over $150 million globally.

Produced on a reported budget of over $200 million, the action-adventure was conceived as a streaming title, but was given a theatrical release following positive test screenings. There’s an argument to be made that the movie shouldn’t be held to the same standards as regular theatrical tent poles, but there’s no getting around the fact that it has under-performed. Moana 2, on the other hand, broke records over the Thanksgiving period, generating $225 million domestically in its extended debut. Both movies have earned mixed reviews, with Red One falling in the “rotten” category on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Johnson Is Mixing Things Up In His Career

Johnson’s highest-grossing film, barring the Fast and Furious movies, remains Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($960 million worldwide). Some years ago, he led a string of solo hits — San Andreas ($456 million), Rampage ($427 million), Skyscraper ($307 million) — to massive global success. But his most recent theatrical releases, such as Jungle Cruise and Black Adam, both under-performed against humongous budgets. Johnson is now scaling down; he will star in Benny Safdie’s debut film as solo director, A24’s The Smashing Machine. After that, however, he’ll return to familiar ground as Maui in the live-action remake of the first Moana. You can watch both Red One and Moana 2 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.